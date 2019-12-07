The Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will offer a Master of Science in Healthcare Data Analytics, becoming the only academic program in Arkansas to offer a master’s degree in the emerging field of analytics and health care.
Beginning fall 2020, the college’s Department of Health Policy and Management will enroll students in the two-year, 36-credit-hour program.
“We’re so excited to begin offering this program in Arkansas,” said Mandana Rezaeiahari, Ph.D., assistant professor in the department. “This new program in health care data analytics is a great opportunity to meet the demand for information in this field.”
The program will train individuals with the analytical, informatics and computational skills required to be competitive for health analytics and data science positions.
The competency-based curriculum will provide students with advanced skills in data aggregation methods, statistical methods, data mining and forecasting algorithms, visualization techniques, and data management, including database skills and database design techniques.
“The program will give students access to unique and real health care data,” said Clare Brown, Ph.D., assistant professor in the department. “Ultimately, the program will teach students the skills needed to independently analyze health care data.”
The program draws from courses in the College of Public Health and the College of Medicine and will include courses on line and in person.
The college began offering a Certificate in Healthcare Analytics in 2018. This degree will build on that certificate.
UAMS is the state's only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses.
