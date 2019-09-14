Community-based organizations are invited to apply for a new research leadership training program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) that includes seed funding for community projects.
Applications are due by Oct. 14 for the Community Partners Educated as Arkansas Research Leaders (CPEARL) Program, supported by the UAMS Translational Research Institute.
Up to six community-based organizations will be selected, with two or three leaders or emerging leaders per organization invited to participate. Up to $2,500 in seed funding will be provided to each organization to tackle a health-related community project.
The one-year program will begin Jan. 15, 2020, with a six-week intensive training offered by the Translational Research Institute in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health.
For more information, visit http://go.uams.edu/cpearl or contact RBHale@uams.edu. Applications may be submitted to triceteam@uams.edu.
“UAMS research can play a bigger role in improving health, especially if we can engage communities most burdened by poor health in influencing our research,” said Kate Stewart, M.D., M.P.H., director of the research institute’s Community Engagement Program. “We will use this new program to build capacity of community leaders and empower them with the knowledge to partner in research addressing our state’s health disparities.”
Experts in community-based research, clinical and public health practice and community engagement will provide interactive learning sessions during the six-week intensive training. Each team will have a UAMS researcher assigned to mentor them throughout the year and the opportunity for one-on-one consultations with a community mentor. The program is free and all trainings will be held in Little Rock.
Funding for the project is supported by the Translational Research Institute, Clinical and Translational Science Award UL1 TR003107, through the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health.
UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. It is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. U.S. News & World Report named UAMS Medical Center the state’s Best Hospital; ranked its ear, nose and throat program among the top 50 nationwide; and named six areas as high performing — cancer, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.
UAMS has 2,727 students, 870 medical residents and five dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit uams.edu or uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.
