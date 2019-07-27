The University of Central Arkansas held commencement on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.
The university conferred more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees during four ceremonies. Seven students from Boone County were among those receiving diplomas.
Cara Elizabeth Barrett of Harrison-Bachelor of Science in Education
Landon James Hugh Kirkland of Harrison-Bachelor of Science
Michael Logan Willis of Harrison-Bachelor of Arts
Kelli E. Still of Harrison-Master of Science
Eric Christopher Wilcox of Lead Hill-Bachelor of Science
Heather Lynn Garrett of Omaha-Master of Science
