The University of Central Arkansas held commencement on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Jeff Farris Health and Physical Education Center.

The university conferred more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate degrees during four ceremonies. Seven students from Boone County were among those receiving diplomas.

Cara Elizabeth Barrett of Harrison-Bachelor of Science in Education

Landon James Hugh Kirkland of Harrison-Bachelor of Science

Michael Logan Willis of Harrison-Bachelor of Arts

Kelli E. Still of Harrison-Master of Science

Eric Christopher Wilcox of Lead Hill-Bachelor of Science

Heather Lynn Garrett of Omaha-Master of Science

