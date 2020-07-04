The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean’s List and Presidential Scholars for the spring 2020 semester.
Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.
Dean’s list
Sadie E. Barnes
Jacinda J. Gray
Sophia K. Johnson
Landon B. Koch
Samantha C. Mallett
Douglas S. Petitjean
Brynn E. Prewitt
Amy E. Scott
Aubrey T. Yocham
Presidential Scholars
Canyon W. Barber
Elizabeth Bullington
Sabrina N. Cheri
Joshua T. Crawford
Lorrin A. Hooten
Jordan T. Lambe
Matthew L. Law
Evan A. Smith
Bethany G. Warren
