The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean’s List and Presidential Scholars for the spring 2020 semester.

Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

Dean’s list

Sadie E. Barnes

Jacinda J. Gray

Sophia K. Johnson

Landon B. Koch

Samantha C. Mallett

Douglas S. Petitjean

Brynn E. Prewitt

Amy E. Scott

Aubrey T. Yocham

Presidential Scholars

Canyon W. Barber

Elizabeth Bullington

Sabrina N. Cheri

Joshua T. Crawford

Lorrin A. Hooten

Jordan T. Lambe

Matthew L. Law

Evan A. Smith

Bethany G. Warren

