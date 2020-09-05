September has traditionally been the campaign month for the United Way of Boone County. This year is no exception. It is during this fall fundraising period that the United Way raises the money it will distribute to the Agencies during the coming year. Each spring the United Way’s board of directors hold agency interviews where they meet with each agency and any prospective agencies to learn about their accomplishments for the past year and their goals for the future.
United Way provides support for the following agencies:
Boone County 4-H Program
Boone County Adult Day Care
Boone County Senior Center
Boone County Single Parent Scholarship Program
Boone County Special Services
Career Pathways Initiative North AR
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children)
Diamonds of Arkansas Girl Scouts
Food Bank of North Central Arkansas
Grandma’s House Child Advocacy
House of Hope
The Learning Center
Legal Aide
North Arkansas Soccer Association
Ozark Rape Crisis Center
OOI SUCCESS Program
Right Move Counseling
Sanctuary
Valley Springs and Lead Hill Summer Youth Programs
West Ark Area Boy Scouts
Youth Bridge, Inc.
This year, the United Way needs everyone to give a little to help keep our nonprofits working in our community. Maya Angelou, a world renowned poet from Arkansas, said, "When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” If you would like to make a gift to the United Way of Boone County or if you would like to volunteer your time, you can get more information by calling 870-741-6555 or emailing Unitedwaybc@windstream.net — or simply make a tax-deductible donation by sending a check to the United Way of Boone County, PO Box 2503, Harrison AR 72601.
Life in our community is better when we live UNITED.
