September has traditionally been the campaign month for the United Way of Boone County. This year is no exception. It is during this fall fundraising period that the United Way raises the money it will distribute to the Agencies during the coming year. Each spring the United Way’s board of directors hold agency interviews where they meet with each agency and any prospective agencies to learn about their accomplishments for the past year and their goals for the future.

United Way provides support for the following agencies:

Boone County 4-H Program

Boone County Adult Day Care

Boone County Senior Center

Boone County Single Parent Scholarship Program

Boone County Special Services

Career Pathways Initiative North AR

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children)

Diamonds of Arkansas Girl Scouts

Food Bank of North Central Arkansas

Grandma’s House Child Advocacy

House of Hope

The Learning Center

Legal Aide

North Arkansas Soccer Association

Ozark Rape Crisis Center

OOI SUCCESS Program

Right Move Counseling

Sanctuary

Valley Springs and Lead Hill Summer Youth Programs

West Ark Area Boy Scouts

Youth Bridge, Inc.

This year, the United Way needs everyone to give a little to help keep our nonprofits working in our community. Maya Angelou, a world renowned poet from Arkansas, said, "When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” If you would like to make a gift to the United Way of Boone County or if you would like to volunteer your time, you can get more information by calling 870-741-6555 or emailing Unitedwaybc@windstream.net — or simply make a tax-deductible donation by sending a check to the United Way of Boone County, PO Box 2503, Harrison AR 72601.

Life in our community is better when we live UNITED.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.