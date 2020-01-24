University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service will host a free forest landowner workshop at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 513 E. Seawell Avenue, Yellville, on Feb. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m.
University of Arkansas Extension Specialist, Dr. Kyle Cunningham will discuss forest management, including an introduction to forest management resources, mapping your property, managing hardwoods to meet your objectives, and techniques to help improve your woodland.
Make plans to attend this very informative class. Pre-registration is required, dinner will be provided, and there is no fee for this event. For more information contact the Marion County Extension office at (870) 449-6349.
For more information on programs and services available through the Marion County Extension Office, visit http://www.uaex.edu/marion.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.