The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"Our Chancellor's Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I'm thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness."
Students from the area who made the list are:
Destiny Rachelle Wilson of Harrison.
Jaycie Shea Keylon of Harrison.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
