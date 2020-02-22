2.22-WEB- Tea Party Photo.jpg

Contributed Photo

A Valentine’s Tea party was attended at Maple Esplanade by (front, from left) Chleora Bell, Wilma Bradshaw, Jolean Honeycutt, Virgina Grizzell, Peggy Breedlove, Liz Smalley, Wanda Harrison, Reba Crisman, Fern Arnold, Barbara Bennett and Wayne Guillham (back) Marian Slape, Barbara Halsted, Qiun Logan, Robbie Raver, Amanda (event coordinator), Jean Ward, Faye McLaughlin, Dee Jones, Mary Crowe, Pat Williams and Betty Nelle Carpenter.

Residents, staff members and visitors attended a Valentine’s Tea Party on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Maple Esplanade Retirement Center in Harrison. The ladies dressed up in hats, gloves and scarves. Accessories and tea dishes were provided by Dee Jones. Photos were taken by Carolyn Baker and Pat Williams. Mary Crowe and Betty Nelle Carpenter served tea, coffee and snacks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.