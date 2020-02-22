Residents, staff members and visitors attended a Valentine’s Tea Party on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Maple Esplanade Retirement Center in Harrison. The ladies dressed up in hats, gloves and scarves. Accessories and tea dishes were provided by Dee Jones. Photos were taken by Carolyn Baker and Pat Williams. Mary Crowe and Betty Nelle Carpenter served tea, coffee and snacks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed, four hurt Monday morning in crash on Gaither Mountain
- Man arrested after Hampton Inn standoff Friday night
- Teresa Fiveash
- Flippin man killed Monday in Missouri car crash
- Cameron Scott Bolin
- Woman killed Tuesday night in Flippin; police shoot, wound suspect
- Cottages in the Meadow make a great home
- Capital murder charged in Marion County killing
- Fredah Mathis
- Geraldine Norton Whitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.