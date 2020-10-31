The Valley Springs Fire Department is holding a gun raffle for a Savage .22 caliber. Modern Woodmen of America will be matching the fundraiser dollar for dollar up to $2,500, so we would love help them hit that goal and beyond so we can match the full amount. You can purchase tickets in person by contacting Trigg Anderson at 870-416-4360. All proceeds will go directly to the Valley Springs Fire Department to purchase a Thermal Imaging Camera! This camera helps our firefighters tremendously in emergency situations. The drawing will be held Nov. 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.