The Valley Springs Fire Department is holding a gun raffle for a Savage .22 caliber. Modern Woodmen of America will be matching the fundraiser dollar for dollar up to $2,500, so we would love help them hit that goal and beyond so we can match the full amount. You can purchase tickets in person by contacting Trigg Anderson at 870-416-4360. All proceeds will go directly to the Valley Springs Fire Department to purchase a Thermal Imaging Camera! This camera helps our firefighters tremendously in emergency situations. The drawing will be held Nov. 13.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- THC edibles, vehicles, guns also seized (2)
- Governor asks support for Issue No. 1 (2)
- Hundreds of pounds of weed seized (2)
- Unattended death of male subject investigated (1)
- Campaigning In Harrison (1)
- Is COVID-19 killing water fleas? (1)
- Since each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, election results may not be available for days, maybe even weeks, after Election Day. Do you think we will have results on election night as we have in the past? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.