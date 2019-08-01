Valley Springs class of 1969 will celebrate 50 year reunion.
The Valley Springs School Reunion will be Saturday, August 3, on the Valley Springs School campus. Alumni, friends, and former teachers are encouraged to attend. The reunion is held the first Saturday in August each year.
Activities will include a drop-in open house beginning at 2pm. Attendees can enjoy self-guided tours throughout the campus.
At 4p.m, in the high school cafeteria, the class of 1969 will be inducted into the Half-century Club. All graduates through 1968 are encouraged to attend to welcome the new members to the group. Alumni graduating after 1969 are also welcome.
The day will be topped off with a banquet in the high school cafeteria beginning at 6pm. The meal will be catered by Western Sizzlin of Harrison. Cost of the meal will be $15. Payment will be made at the door, but it is important to make reservations in advance so adequate food can be prepared.
Attendees will have available information on the School Foundation, achievements of Valley Springs students, student scholarships, and planned changes on the School campus. There will be memorial recognition of all alumni who have passed during the past year.
Door prizes will be given throughout the evening to the oldest and youngest alumni attending, the alumni traveling the most distance to attend, the person present who has attended the most school reunions, and other prizes at random.
For more information or to reserve tickets for the evening meal, contact Laretta McElroy Moore at (870) 365-7939 or larettamoore@yahoo.com, Joetta Brasel Sherrill (870) 577-0197, or Gary Watkins (870)754-1406.
For more information regarding the Half Century meeting contact: Janet King Thomason (870) 391-6429, Betsy Cash (870) 688-2146, or Glenda Younger Cantrell (870) 715- 2921.
