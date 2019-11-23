The Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center is commemorating Veterans Day with their annual Veterans Tree. According to Yvonne Thompson, the center’s director, they will be honoring veterans all during the month of Nov. It is an opportunity for people to honor/memorialize family and friends who have served our country and at the same time make a contribution to help the Senior Center with the cost of providing services for area seniors – many of them are veterans or families of veterans. The tree decorated in red, white, and blue features servicemen’s hats and is topped off with a helmet from a B52 pilot. When someone makes a contribution, they fill out a tribute tag about the people they are honoring. The tag is then attached with a ribbon to a flag and added to the tree. People who come to the center can read about that person and their service to our country, etc.
Susan Bearden, a volunteer at the Center, loaned the pilot’s helmet, and three Army hats (including a Blue Beret) for use on this year’s tree. Her dad, Col. William Arnold Bearden, joined the US. Army in 1942 but deferred active duty for another year. He was encouraged to stay in college the additional year so that he could complete his ROTC training. He saw action in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well as the Belgium Congo and Morocco (in military police action teams commonly known as UN Peace Keepers or Blue Berets). He retired after 30 years of service with a specialty in Army Aviation.
Last week, the center had a brief program honoring veterans and their family members for their sacrifices to preserve our freedom. Kay Fulton read a poem, recognized veterans and their families for their sacrifices and played a recording of the hymns from each branch of military service.
Anyone wishing to see the tree, or to make a contribution to the Center in honor of the brave men and women who served or currently serve in our military are invited to come by the center and make a contribution. If you have questions or need directions, call (870)741-1505
