From the minutes of Harrison’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2881 monthly meeting that was held on Saturday, Oct. 5. Committee reports on the following. First report was on “Adult Recess” and it was decided to to host a kickball tournament. The “Adult Recess” will be a program that is aimed at young adults in the community open to all veterans and the public. This is an activity wher these adults can disconnect from all electronics and enjoy meeting others in games and having fun for an hour or so. It was decided to host the first recess on the evening of Nov. 11 with a location to be announced in the short future. Keep an eye on our social media for updates and information. The second report was on the success of our booth at the Northwest Ark. District Fair. We are happy to report about our reintroduction into the community and want to thank all that stopped by. We want to especially thank all of the Jr. and Sr. high school students who stopped by and picked up their applications for the scholarships that we offer. You can find out more about our scholarship programs by going to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education. We are looking forward to receiving your entries before the deadline of Oct. 31. We are planning on being out in the community prior to the end of the month, keep an eye on our social media page for locations and time. Good Luck. The last order of business that was discussed was entering a float on a trailer with veterans on board and to be pulled by one of the members. Our next meeting will be on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Harrison.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- CFO says recreation center is designed for the long haul (4)
- Public Forum for proposed Harrison Recreation Center on Oct. 29 (4)
- Rec center promises something for everyone (2)
- Final arguments for, against rec center (2)
- Tower rehab nears end (2)
- Harrison now monarch butterfly habitat (1)
- Dissolving parks commission plan questioned (1)
- Public Forum for proposed Harrison Recreation Center on Oct. 29 (1)
- Harrison Police log Oct. 6, 2019 (1)
- Dr. Bernice King plans visit to Harrison (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.