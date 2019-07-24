More than 100 Hendrix College students are spending the summer of 2019 participating in internships through the Office of Career Services.
Just over half of the interns advised by the Office of Career Services have remained in Arkansas for the summer; others have fanned out to 16 states and the District of Columbia, or as far as the Galapagos Islands, Rwanda, and France. The summer opportunities to work with for-profit and nonprofit entities enable students to gain insight into fields as diverse as public health, film production, law, politics, faith communities, accounting, scientific research, economic development, and environmental sustainability.
“Securing an internship can influence a student’s career path like no other experience, and we’re thankful that a number of programs here on campus provide stipends for internships that would otherwise not offer compensation,” said Leigh Lassiter-Counts ’01, director of career services at Hendrix. “It makes accepting internships possible for many students who rely on summer income to provide for their expenses during the school year. We love having so many students exploring work that truly interests them.”
Victoria Chu ’20, a psychology major from Harrison, Ark., has a summer internship in the pottery studio at Holden Village in Chelan, Washington.
“My time at Holden Village has come with several new and interesting experiences, the least of which is learning how to teach ceramics to new and budding artists,” Chu said. “The ability to explore how I best teach and how others best learn has allowed me to really envision my life as an art therapist, working with young and old, as my future career.”
