The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) is proud to welcome Sheryl Villines to the list of 3,831 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs), who are helping students reach their highest potential in 2,914 schools in 46 states. Together with 4,786 Board-certified teachers who successfully renewed their certification this year, these new NBCTs join a growing community of more than 125,000 Board-certified teachers across all 50 states. Mrs. Villines, 6th grade literacy teacher at Bergman Middle School, is joining this highly qualified group.
“These new National Board Certified Teachers will continue to change the way their students learn, and their proven ability to be the best teachers they can be will have a ripple effect on their schools and their communities for years to come,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. “I’m especially proud to see that large numbers of new NBCTs are teaching in schools where they are needed most.
Sarah Alexander, Bergman Superintendent stated that “It takes a lot of hard work to get Nationally Board Certified, and that's on top of the extraordinary amount of hard work that it takes to be a great teacher. Bergman Schools congratulates Sheryl on both of these accomplishments.”
Jason Keys, Bergman Middle School Principal, stated that “It takes hard work to become National Board Certified. Sheryl's completion of this step reflects the hard work and dedication she exhibits in the classroom. She is a valuable asset to our students, staff, and district.”
In order to become a Board-certified teacher, teachers complete a performance-based, peer-reviewed process, demonstrating their proven impact on student learning and achievement.
In addition to the new NBCTs, more than 24,000 teachers are currently pursuing Board certification. An increasing number of states and districts support growing the number of Board-certified teachers because of the impact they see on teachers and students.
Highlights from this year’s class of new Board-certified teachers
Widening reach:
There are new NBCTs in 2,914 schools in 1,090 districts across 46 states
Growing concentrations in schools, districts, and states:
11 states have more than 100 new NBCTs
35 states have more than 10 new NBCTs
122 schools have 5 or more new NBCTs
Increasing equity, reaching a broader range of students:
55% of new NBCTs teach in high-need (Title I) schools
18 of the new NBCTs teach in Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) affiliated schools, an increase of 37% since 2014, and have hundreds of teachers working towards certification
569 new NBCTs are teachers of color
42% of new NBCTs teach in STEM fields
During the week of Dec. 9, educators across the country will celebrate all Board-certified teachers, as well as those teachers who are current candidates for Board certification, with #TeamNBCT week. Activities include in-person and online recognition of the dedication, expertise, and leadership of these educators.
“National Board Certification is about elevating the teaching profession; and it is about helping children achieve at higher rates,” said Brookins. “The certification process impacts teaching and learning well beyond an individual teacher’s classroom.”
About the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (www.nbpts.org):
The founding mission of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is to advance the quality of teaching and learning by: (1) maintaining high and rigorous standards for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do; (2) providing a national voluntary system certifying teachers who meet these standards; and (3) advocating related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American education and to capitalize on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers. Recognized as the “gold standard” in teacher certification, the National Board believes higher standards for teachers means better learning for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.