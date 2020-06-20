Brianna Villines ATU scholarship

Brianna Villines is the recipient of a Phi Theta Kappa scholarship to attend ATU.

Arkansas Tech University is pleased to announce that Brianna Villines has received a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship for the fall 2020 semester. This $6000 scholarship is awarded on academic merit and has a total potential value of $18,000 over three years. Brianna is the daughter of Kris and Sheryl Villines of Harrison. She is majoring in biology with an emphasis on genetic and cancer research.

