This month, the Lyric will celebrate a chill in the air (hopefully) and send shivers up the spine.
Eli Cook will rock the house on Saturday, Oct. 5. The guitarist blends the gospel with blues for a unique, soulful performance.
Sunday, Oct. 6 The Hunchback of Notre Dame drags in to Harrison! The original film from 1923 that stars Lon Chaney as Quasimodo and Patsy Ruth Miller as Esmeralda will be presented at 6 p.m.
The next film presentation sets the scene for Halloween. Nosferatu will be shown at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, this silent film introduces Vampire Count Orlok and follows the troubles encountered by a real estate agent sent to Transylvania to visit his estate.
The films continue on Sunday, Oct. 20 with The House on Haunted Hill, starring Vincent Price and Carol Ohmart. This frightening flick from 1959 follows a group of five people who take the offer of an eccentric millionaire to spend the night locked up in a large spooky mansion. The last play of the month will be The Last Man on Earth, starring Vincent Price, will show on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
The featured live play for Oct. is “Dracula” Showtimes for the play:
Oct. 24 6 p.m.
Oct. 25 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 2 p.m.
Oct. 31 6 p.m.
Trouble is brewing from the very first moment of William McNulty’s adaptation of Dracula. Dr. Abram Van Helsing (Michael Lague) has arrived at the estate of his old friend, Dr. Seward (Dante Lowe), who is desperate for help. Seward’s beloved Mina (Kasey Dill) has recently died of a sudden and mysterious illness. Her horrific symptoms have proved baffling to the bereaved doctor: sudden loss of blood, bouts of sleepwalking in the cemetery, and strange puncture wounds on the neck. To make matters worse, Mina’s friend, Lucy (Kayla Smith), has begun to display the same symptoms! Seward and his assistant, Miss Sullivan (Michele Reynolds) have hopes that Van Helsing, a noted expert in exotic medicine, will be able to uncover the cause of Lucy’s illness and save her before it’s too late.
Meanwhile, Count Dracula (Anthony Dill), a strange and imposing man from Transylvania, has taken up residence in nearby Carfax Abbey. And Lucy’s fiancé, Jonathan Harker (Silas Welch), has mysteriously vanished. A solicitor who helped arrange the sale of the Abbey, Harker traveled to Transylvania a few months ago to finalize business matters with the Count...and never returned home.
At Seward’s estate, Renfield (Preston Garrison), a mental patient, is becoming more wild and unruly by the day, almost as though he were possessed. Lucy’s symptoms continue to grow worse. And what could be causing the sudden onslaught of howls coming by night from up the hill?
Van Helsing believes the problem they face is a grave one: “My diagnosis is there is no disease! The symptoms are real. But the cause is not internal.” Could it be that Mina, and now Lucy, have suffered at the hands of a vampire? To save Lucy’s life, Van Helsing and Dr. Seward will have to uncover the identity of the life-sucking demon, and destroy him. But the endeavor is a dangerous one.
A vampire is a fearsome enemy, and the risks are greater than death. Should the doctors perish in their pursuit, they too will become vampires, doomed to spend eternity preying upon the bodies and souls of those they once dearly loved. Will Seward and Van Helsing find the vampire and save Lucy’s life—or is the monster about to claim yet another victim?
Cast also includes Tristen Tucker, Owen Elledge, Scott Smith.
We hope to see you at the Lyric! (garlic not included)
