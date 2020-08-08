The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, distributed 84 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments this year. The Forestry Division received $272,000 from the United States Forest Service's 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant to purchase and distribute the kits that feature equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires.
Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to Forestry crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression. Since 2014, more than 375 volunteer fire departments in Arkansas have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Protection program. Kits distributed this year include lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the Wildfire Suppression Kit program submit
applications that are scored according to specific criteria, including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire equipment response needs, and other factors. The application period for next year’s Wildfire Protection Kit program is expected to open August 17, 2020.
Fire Departments can expect to receive an application for next year’s program in the mail, or can find one online at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/ when the application period opens. Fire Departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 79-3183 with questions regarding the application.
Pictures of awardees receiving their kits can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/arkansasag/albums/72157715283748628
Fire departments that received the kits in the are:
Carroll County
Green Forest
Oak Grove
South Carroll
Madison County
Clifty
Kingston Rural
Newton County
Compton
Jasper
Mount Judea
Searcy County
PG and S
