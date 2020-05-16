Walters-Kovach wedding

Randy and Beth Walters of Harrison announce the engagement and marriage of their daughter, Lindsay Beth Walters to Benjamin Mark Kovach, son of George and Sherry Kovach of Fayetteville.
The bride is the grandaughter of the late H.B. and Nonny Martin of Dowdy and Cecil and Betty Walters of Neelyville, Missouri. Lindsay is a graduate of Harrison High School and summa cum laude graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a B.A in Music Education. She is currently working as a director with Camp War Eagle in Springdale.
The groom is the grandson of the late James and Margie Wilcox of Lubbock, Texas and James Kovach and Karen McLarty of Fayetteville. Benjamin attended Fayetteville Christian Academy and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a B.S in Sociology/Criminal Justice. He is currently employed as a firefighter with the City of Fayetteville and recently reached the rank of First Lieutenant with the Arkansas Army National Guard.
The couple were united in marriage in a private family ceremony on Sunday, March 1 and currently reside in Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.