Master Naturalists explore new worlds
Master Naturalists explore new worlds in their own backyards, as well as in the forests and waterways of one of the most beautiful areas of the Natural State. This fall they're looking for more volunteers to join them in their adventures.
"The main reason I wanted to join and learn," says Tina Cole of Harrison, who joined North Central Arkansas Master Naturalists (NCAMN) in 2013, "was so that, when I am spending time with my grandchildren, I'm able to give them good, accurate information on types of trees, flowers, and critters we see."
"The volunteer work I've been mostly involved with is Trail Patrol," says Jim Mott of Harrison, who joined in 2017. "It's great to get outside working approximately three-hour projects cleaning local trails for others to enjoy. Then there's the great people to work with and lunch afterward. I also volunteered clearing the Buffalo River Trail for the Buffalo River Race and manning one of the aid stations," Mott adds. "Back in the day I used to run those races and it's nice to give back."
"I also worked with the Stream Team," Mott continues, "kayaked on several local waterways with that group, and gone on local several hikes seeing trails I didn't know existed around here. Once a year in the spring I go out with the flower ladies, and I'm impressed with their knowledge of every little bit of color along the trail. It's a great group, and I've had a lot of fun."
"As a volunteer who works full-time," adds Cole, "I did have to find my 'spot' but the hostess committee fit me and my schedule perfectly and pretty much the rest is history." As chair of the hostess committee, Cole not only organizes refreshments and other volunteers for meetings and classes, but also plans major events like NCAMN's 10th anniversary celebration last month and the chapter's opening reception when they hosted the statewide organization's meeting last year.
"North Central Arkansas Master Naturalists (NCAMN) thoroughly enjoy taking care of area forest trails, creeks and parks—learning about nature as we work. We also organize group campouts, hikes and floats just for fun," says chapter president Karen Tietmeyer of Lakeview. "We visit the Baker Prairie Natural Area a couple of times a year for continuing education. There are opportunities for those who may prefer less strenuous but no less fascinating activities, too."
Volunteering is a passion for many members who eagerly plunge into clearing Ozark Highland and Buffalo River Trails, as well as trails along Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes, according to trail patrol leader Roy Stovall of Lakeview. The chapter maintained 65 miles of trails in 2018-2109 and recently started its 11th season of trail maintenance, which extends through fall, winter and early spring each year, usually one or two days a week.
"Others are more interested, or sometimes just as fascinated, with monitoring water quality on the banks of eight creeks in Baxter, Marion, Izard, Fulton and Stone Counties," says stream team leader Daniel Foster of Lakeview. "Crooked Creek at Yellville and Pyatt and Mill Creek and Shawnee Town Branch at Yellville are among the streams we monitor." Volunteers analyze water samples and identify macro-invertebrates (tiny bugs), sending data to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. They typically work one morning a month throughout the year, sometimes splitting into two teams to cover two creeks in one day.
NCAMN members also tend native plant and heritage gardens in two state parks.
"The three-acre Gaston Wildflower Meadow in Bull Shoals-White River State Park features plants native to north central Arkansas," says Paula Caprio of Marshall. About once a week during spring, summer and fall, volunteers plant wildflowers, remove non-native species, build cages to protect plants from deer, spread mulch and water when necessary. Every few years, they plan a controlled burn to keep the meadow healthy.
Other gardeners work in the Heritage Herb Garden at Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View—learning about the medicinal and culinary uses of both native plants and those brought to the Ozarks by European settlers, according to team leader Nell Doyle of Norfork. The Park's herbalist also teaches about soil components that nourish the roots, stems, flowers and fruits of plants. This group works three mornings a month throughout the year, moving into the greenhouse in winter months.
"Some volunteers love sharing their knowledge of nature with children and their families," says former teacher Anne Criss of Yellville. NCAMN organizes educational programs at Fred Berry Conservation Education Center near Yellville, Bull Shoals-White River State Park and the Baxter County Library.
"Members who work full time or prefer less strenuous activities help plan educational programs for their colleagues and others, organize parties and dinners, catalog and record artifacts donated to Bull Shoals State Park, serve on planning committees, work on the website, take photographs and write publicity materials about the organization," adds Tietmeyer
While volunteering is a primary focus, groups of Master Naturalists also get together frequently for purely recreational river floats, cookouts, campouts and hikes, usually in north central Arkansas but sometimes up in south Missouri and other locations, according to organizer Gordon King of Norfork.
"The chapter offers educational programs designed for members throughout the year in such topics as wilderness first aid, owls, wild foods, tree identification and wildflower walks," says continuing education coordinator Scott Yaich of Mountain Home.
Joining NCAMN entails participating in at least 40 hours of "Naturalist-in-Training" (NiT) classroom and hands-on instruction, beginning Jan. 18 and ending May 9.
"I enjoyed the NiT classes, says Mott. "I like going to school where there are no tests and the subject matters are all things I'm interested in. Also the instructors were time-tested and invited back so the classes were really good."
"Many of the top nature experts in Arkansas present classes for new members," says Edie Kate Hampton of Yellville who coordinates the curriculum. "Topics include bats, butterflies, frogs and toads, geology, botany, mammals and carnivores, invasive plants and the history of the Buffalo National River. And, yes, there are no exams."
