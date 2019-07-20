The children of Ward and Phyllis Edgmon would like to invite you to join in their parent's 60th wedding anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 27, between 2-4 p.m. at the Carroll Electric Building in Jasper. No gifts, please, but cards are appreciated.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman says alligator spotted in Lake Harrison
- Police ID man who died and woman wounded in Leslie shooting incident
- Latricia Ann Randall
- Stone County deputy killed
- Rec center proposed; special council meeting Thursday night
- Boone County Jail roster from July 1 - 8
- Harrison School Board approves personnel moves
- Debbie Horton
- Council discusses problems with mayor; citizen asks about recall petition
- Andrew Jackson McCutcheon Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.