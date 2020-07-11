The Grant ‘Will’iams or ‘Will’ to Win’ FBLA Scholarship was created in honor of former 36 year FBLA Adviser, Mr. Grant Williams. Mr. Williams is known as the ‘father of FBLA’ at Harrison High School. His love and dedication for students to prepare, compete and Win was phenomenal. The Scholarship is designed to recognize the hardest working FBLA member.
This year’s recipient is Senior President, Chloe Watkins. Chloe set her goals high as a sophomore and qualified for 2 national conferences. She traveled to San Antonio, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland. Chloe was a great competitor and hard worker in the Business Financial Plan event. She was a determined young lady that decided her junior year that she wanted to lead her own local FBLA Chapter and she was this year's President.
Chloe is determined, caring and willing to help anyone. Chloe is a music major and will continue her education at SMSU-Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield.
