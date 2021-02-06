Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 fall semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Boone County

Kelsey Robinson, President’s List

Tatum Little, Dean’s List

Carroll County

Maryn Jones, President’s List

Marion County

Sarah Wilson, Dean’s List.

