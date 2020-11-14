3rd Grade All A’s
Kris Arrow
Masen Bolin
Maddox Criner
Ryeland Eli
Allie Evett
Kayden Garner
Kylen Hancock
Dillon Hollis
Cheyanne Jenkins
Trent Lopez
Talon McGuire
Ryalon Riddell
Eli Smith
Hunter Vanzant
Ella Villines
Katelyn Williams
3rd Grade A’s & B’s
Ally Lowry
4th Grade All A’s
Skipper Bright
Sarah Flud
4th Grade A’s & B’s
Preston Brown
Bentlee Freeman
Havannah Greenhaw
Klaylen Kimbrell
Hunter Middleton
Ricky Middleton
Jesse Morris
Mya Morris
Ethan Nichols
Hunter Ray
Caleb Wheeler
5th Grade All A’s
Olivia Eddings
Donnie Flud
Sarah Garner
Kelby Little
Haven Vanzant
5th Grade A’s & B’s
Jayden Applegate
Kole Bolin
Hailey Collins
Lucas Kelly
Bentley Middleton
Kylee Smith
6th Grade All A’s
MaHaley Gilmore
Isaac Surber
Hannah Wheeler
Sadey Woods
6th Grade A’s & B’s
Janessa Campell
Madelin Lowery
Breann Samsel
Logan Sisco
7th Grade 4.0
Landon Carney
7th Grade 3.9999-3.0
Tate Dixon
Grant Eddings
Rowland Limperis
Emily Webb
Jake Zemlik
8th Grade 4.0
8th Grade 3.9999-3.0
Mason Gilmore
9th Grade 4.0
Sydney Marshall
Holden Roland
9th Grade 3.9999-3.0
10th Grade 4.0
10th Grade 3.9999-3.0
Joseph Breer
Harley Lea
Briggs Reddell
11th Grade 4.0
Mason White
11th Grade 3.9999-3.0
Joey Busby
Darunee Dangdee
Karley McFarlan
Emberlyn Spencer
12th Grade 4.0
Brooklyn Baker
McKenzie Holder
12th Grade 39999-3.0
Mallory Johnson
Skylar Shatswell
