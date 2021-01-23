3rd grade all A’s
Masen Bolin
Ryeland Eli
Allie Evett,
Michael Foster
Kayden Garner
Kylen Hancock
Dillon Hollis
Cheyanne Jenkins
Trent Lopez
Talon McGuire
Eli Smith
Hunter Vanzant
Ella Villins
Katelyn Willimas
3rd grade A’s and B’s
Kris Arrow
Maddox Criner
Ally Lowry
Raylon Riddell
4th grade all A’s
Skipper Bright
Sarah Flud
Bentlee Freeman
4th grade A’s and B’s
Preston Brown
Klaylen Kimbrell
Aspen Hoppis
Zachariah McCoy
Ricky Middleton
Hunter Middleton
Mya Morris
Ethan Nichols
Hunter Ray
Caleb Wheeler
5th grade all A’s
Jackson Caudle
Olivia Eddings
Donnie Flud
Sarah Garner
Kylee Smith
Haven Vanzant
5th grade A’s and B’s
Jayden Applegate
Hailey Collins
Kelby Little
Bentley Middleton
Brian Morris
Madison Mularski
6th grade all A’s
Hannah Wheeler
Sadey Woods
6th grade A’s and B’s
MaHaley Gilmore
Breann Samsel
Isaac Surber
7th grade 4.0
Hannah Shatswell
7th grade 3.0-3.9
Landon Carney
Tate Dixon
Grant Eddings
Brody Morris
8th grade 3.0-3.9
Jayden Bradshaw
9th grade 4.0
Sydney Marshall
Holden Roland
9th grade 3.0-3.9
Anastazja Stewart
10th grade 3.0-3.9
Grace Bradshaw
Joseph Breer
11th grade 3.0-3.9
Darunee “Ribbin” Dangdee
Jordyn Jackson
Karley McFarlan
Emberlyn Spencer
Mason White
12th grade 4.0
Brooklyn Baker
McKenzie Holder
12th grade 3.0-3.9
Leslie Campbell
Mallory Johnson
Isaac Martin
Jaden Sisco
