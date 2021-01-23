3rd grade all A’s

Masen Bolin

Ryeland Eli

Allie Evett,

Michael Foster

Kayden Garner

Kylen Hancock

Dillon Hollis

Cheyanne Jenkins

Trent Lopez

Talon McGuire

Eli Smith

Hunter Vanzant

Ella Villins

Katelyn Willimas

3rd grade A’s and B’s

Kris Arrow

Maddox Criner

Ally Lowry

Raylon Riddell

4th grade all A’s

Skipper Bright

Sarah Flud

Bentlee Freeman

4th grade A’s and B’s

Preston Brown

Klaylen Kimbrell

Aspen Hoppis

Zachariah McCoy

Ricky Middleton

Hunter Middleton

Mya Morris

Ethan Nichols

Hunter Ray

Caleb Wheeler

5th grade all A’s

Jackson Caudle

Olivia Eddings

Donnie Flud

Sarah Garner

Kylee Smith

Haven Vanzant

5th grade A’s and B’s

Jayden Applegate

Hailey Collins

Kelby Little

Bentley Middleton

Brian Morris

Madison Mularski

6th grade all A’s

Hannah Wheeler

Sadey Woods

6th grade A’s and B’s

MaHaley Gilmore

Breann Samsel

Isaac Surber

7th grade 4.0

Hannah Shatswell

7th grade 3.0-3.9

Landon Carney

Tate Dixon

Grant Eddings

Brody Morris

8th grade 3.0-3.9

Jayden Bradshaw

9th grade 4.0

Sydney Marshall

Holden Roland

9th grade 3.0-3.9

Anastazja Stewart

10th grade 3.0-3.9

Grace Bradshaw

Joseph Breer

11th grade 3.0-3.9

Darunee “Ribbin” Dangdee

Jordyn Jackson

Karley McFarlan

Emberlyn Spencer

Mason White

12th grade 4.0

Brooklyn Baker

McKenzie Holder

12th grade 3.0-3.9

Leslie Campbell

Mallory Johnson

Isaac Martin

Jaden Sisco

