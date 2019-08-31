Students from Western Grove School will be awarded for receiving “Exceeding” scores in all 4 areas of the Arkansas ACT Aspire test. A special assembly will be held at the school on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1:45 p.m. to acknowledge the following students for exceptional work in English, Reading, Science and Math.
4th Grade: Hailey Collins, Donnie Flud, and Havan Vanzant
5th Grade: Hannah Wheeler
7th Grade: Jayden Bradshaw, Lane Garner
