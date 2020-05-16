The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Kristin Glover of Everton, Arkansas has earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree.
Kimberly Cunningham of Harrison, Arkansas has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
Ashley Grinder of Harrison, Arkansas has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree.
Rebecca Lowe of Harrison, Arkansas has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
Shawn Woolston of Harrison, Arkansas has earned a Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree.
Since January 2, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates' areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age of those who graduated is 38 years old.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, courses allow students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
About WGU
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 121,000 students nationwide and has more than 178,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 23 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.
