The word “fearless” is occasionally used to describe a person or act that exhibits extreme bravery. However, most of us have at least a few fears or phobias that make us uneasy about certain things. Some phobias are reasonable and help protect us from harm. For example, Lilapsophobia, the fear of tornadoes and hurricanes would compel a person to avoid these dangerous forces. Iophobia, the fear of poison might prevent a person from ingesting harmful substances.
The list of fears and phobias is an extensive one. Some of them even sound like they were invented to avoid some of the less enjoyable aspects of our lives. For example, Didaskaleinophobia, the fear of going to school could have been the product of a student with other plans for the day. (Kids, try and get a doctor’s note so the absence will be excused). Ergophobia, the fear of work, could creep up on some of us on Monday mornings (again, get a note from your physician). If Ergophobia gets out of control, it could be a side effect of Chrometophobia or Chrematophobia, the fear of money.
Hopefully, we can all conquer our fears and phobias with some effort. Some experts recommend exposure therapy to become more comfortable when we encounter the things that make us nervous, so maybe Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia, the fear of long words, will appear in a spelling bee one of these days.
Enjoy your weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.