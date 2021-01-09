It was the year of 1970 when our youngest daughter, Lisa was three years old. Our three oldest daughters were aged seven, eight and ten. It was just a few days before Christmas and I had all of my 25 Christmas presents wrapped and under the tree. It was Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when my husband and I were still asleep and expected all of our daughters were also sleeping. Lisa woke me standing by my side of the bed, holding up a new doll I had wrapped for her. She said, “Look, mommy.” My first thought was, “How did she know which present was her doll?”
Then it dawned on me. I slowly got up and walked to the living room where all 25 presents were unwrapped. I reprimanded her before I rewrapped them.
Lisa was born on her father’s birthday and is now 51 years old. She has been married to her husband Jeff Whisker for 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.