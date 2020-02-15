Just what exactly causes that extra day in February to show up roughly every 4 years? The extra day that is tacked on to the end of February to keep our calendars accurate and in tune with the seasons of the year. This year is a Leap Year, causing 2020 to have 366 days instead of the usual 365.
The Gregorian calendar that we use today would eventually become flawed if we did not account for the fact that it takes the Earth exactly 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to circle one time around the Sun. This rotation time is referred to as a tropical year. Without the addition of the extra day, each calendar year would begin about 6 hours earlier than it should. Although that doesn’t sound like too much of an inaccuracy, our seasons would shift by nearly 24 days in just 100 years. If this were to continue for a few centuries, Christmas would eventually occur in the middle of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Therefore, Leap days compensate for that error and keep everything on track.
If the tropical year was exactly 6 hours longer instead of 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds off, the Julian calendar could be put to use. This calendar adds a Leap day every 4 years with no exceptions. The Gregorian calendar began to replace the Julian calendar in 1582.
So, how exactly are Leap years calculated in the Gregorian calendar? The following three rules must apply:
1. The year must be evenly divisible by 4.
2. If the year can be evenly divided by 100, it is not a Leap year. Unless:
3. The year can be evenly divided by 400, it is a Leap year.
If this formula is applied, the years 2000 and 2400 are Leap years, while 1800, 1900, 2100, 2200, 2300 and 2500 are not Leap years.
Adding an extra day to the calendar every few years has brought about many interesting traditions and events.
A centuries old tradition encourages women to propose to men on Leap days. Rumors claim that Queen Margaret of Scotland implemented a fine for men who turned down a leap day marriage proposal from a woman. Although this cannot be confirmed, Ireland has a history of celebrating Feb. 29 as Bachelor’s Day.
There is an Honor Society for people born on Leap Day
Formed in 1997, the HSLYDB has over 11,000 members from all over the world. There are no membership fees, but members must be born on Leap Year Day. The Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies is committed to making February 29 a legitimate date. Many banking, insurance and government forms do not accept the day as a real date.
The first arrest warrants for the Salem Witch Trails were issued on Feb. 29, 1692, causing 20 people to be executed by paranoid citizens and courts.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, only one family has produced three consecutive generations of Leaplings born on Feb. 29. The Keogh family records state that Peter Anthony was born in Ireland on Feb. 29, 1940 and his son Peter Eric was born in the U.K. on Feb. 29, 1964 and Peter Eric’s daughter, Bethany Wealth was born in the U.K. on Feb. 29, 1996.
There are an estimated 205,000 Leaplings living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In conclusion, we would like to wish Marilyn Spurlock, a Leapling from Harrison who resides at Mt. Vista Rehabilitation Home, a very happy birthday! Marilyn was born Feb. 29, 1944.
