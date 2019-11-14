The next two months will be filled with gatherings and events with family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances. The one thing that all of these meetings have in common is FOOD! And just when you think you have had enough, MORE FOOD!
We often find ourselves wondering what to bring to office parties and family gatherings. I would like to ask you, our readers, for suggestions. Do you have an unusual dish that is always a hit? Please share your recipes with us!
Please send a typed copy of your favorite recipe to terris@harrisondaily.com. Over the next few weeks, selected submissions will be featured in our People Section!
I look forward to hearing from you.
Terri Ivie Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.