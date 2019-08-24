Wilden, Sugg Wedding

Sara Jane Wilden and Brian Wayne Sugg were united in marriage Saturday, April 20, at Kindred North
in Centerton, Arkansas. Reverend Gary Barker, the bride’s great uncle, performed the double-ring ceremony in
an outdoor setting surrounded by spring flowers and tall budding green trees.
The bride is the daughter of Carla Richards of Salem, and the granddaughter of Hazel Barker and the
late James Rodney Barker of Salem and the late E.J. and Mary Wilden.
The groom is the son of Don and Cindy Sugg of Harrison, and the grandson of the late Wayne and
Lillian Lemasters and the late Rex and Ila Jane Sugg.
Given in marriage by her two lovely daughters, Riley Ann and Hattie Mae LaFevers, Sara wore a
beautiful tulle ball gown by designer “Made With Love”. The traditional lace bodice spilled out in layer
upon layer of soft tulle. Sara carried a bouquet of lush greenery with dainty blooms and soft pink roses.
Attending the bride were matron of honor Lara Gardner-Stuckey, maid of honor Shylah Cole,
bridesmaids Kalyn McGee, Amanda Sugg-Nelson, Nikki Gibson, Alison Walker and Elizabeth Gibson.
Flower Girls were Avery Pettz, Gabby Lockhart and Camryn Nelson.
Jeff Maland served the groom as best man. Groomsmen were Scotty Reese, Tyler Fleming, Grant
Pledger, Justin Dillion, Dustin Burger and Cory Allison.
Ring bearer Luke Maland walked down the aisle with a sign announcing “Uncle Sugg, here comes your
bride” and ring bearer Logan Maland followed with the wedding ring.
Wedding guests were seated by ushers Josh Carmack, Nate Pettz and Kirby Vitale.
Guest attendants Preslee Jackson, Allison Smith, and Addison Smith greeted guests and oversaw the
signing of the guest book and directed guests to the wedding venue.
A reception was held following the ceremony inside the Kindred North Reception Hall.
The bride has a BSN from Arkansas State University and works in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at
Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.
The groom has an MBA from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is the Senior Director of Ag
Services at J.B. Hunt Transport.
After a honeymoon to Thailand, the couple resides in Fayetteville.
The newlyweds would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to friends and family who
travelled many miles to participate in the celebration of their marriage.
