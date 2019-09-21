Recently, the employees of Windstream at the Harrison Call Center held two fundraiser events to benefit The Call of Boone County and CCM (Children’s Charity Ministry). The first event was to have all departments within the call center donate money or spare change to The Call of Boone County. Whichever department had the highest employee/donation ratio would win a pizza party plus twenty minute breaks for a day. All other loosing department managers would then have to receive a pie in the face. In total, our center raised $1,372.89 for The Call.
The second event was to determine which individual, from each group, would get to throw the pie in their managers face. Whenever an employee would donate a food item to CCM, that employee would get one entry into a drawing. At the end of the event, each department drew names to see who would throw the pie in their managers face. We filled a Chevy Tahoe full of food items for CCM!
