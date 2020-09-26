Buffalo National River Partners (BNRP) announces the winner for the logo contest for the upcoming 50th Anniversary for the Buffalo National River (BNR) in 2022. Ana Laura Salinas DeGuerrero of Rogers created the chosen design that will be used as the official BNR logo for events and merchandise during the 2022 anniversary year celebrations and for years beyond. A cash prize of $1000 for the winner was donated by BNRP.
Contestants awarded Honorable Mentions are Bryan Elliot of Springfield, MO; Meghan Benham of Mountain Home, and Nicole Holder of Bentonville. These contestants will be given a national park annual pass.
BNRP sponsored the competition and provided the seven judges who were artists, local concessionaires, and state officials. There were 115 entries for the contest, and the high quality of the entries made it a challenge to judge. BNRP is grateful for the interest and participation.
The Buffalo National River is America’s first national river. It was established in 1972 and flows freely for 135 miles and is one of the few remaining undammed rivers in the lower 48 states. BNR runs through Newton, Searcy, Baxter and Marion Counties in Arkansas.
