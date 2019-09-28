The Sept. meeting of the Woman’s Book Club was held in the home of President Cathy Brandt. After a welcome and a blessing offered by Cathy Brandt, the luncheon was served.
The meeting was called to order by the President and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by the club members.
Jane Adair welcomed us with a devotional inspired by a book of poetry and writings by Helen Stoner Rice.
The roll was called by Secretary Georgia McGill with 20 members present. The minutes from the May meeting were read and approved.
Sue Curtis, treasurer, gave her report and it was approved as presented and filed for audit.
Vive Allen, Ozark Arts Council Chairperson, gave her report of the upcoming events at the Lyric:
Sam Adams, Comedian, Saturday, Sept. 7.
Over the Hills and Far Away: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
Blue Matters, Top International Solo Artist, Eli Cook (Guitar) Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
She reminded all if they are not yet a member of the Ozark Arts Council, please consider joining.
Jane Adair, Project Chairperson, asked Ginger Schoenenberger about needs of the Library. The club voted to donate $500 to aid in purchase of the Book Page and to assist with purchase of Hard Award Books given to children who read 1000 books before entering kindergarten. We were reminded that we should think of ideas to help the library and also that Sept. is Library Card Sign – Up Month. Please check on the Library Site for all programs.
Vice President Sue Brain passed out our new Book Club Yearbooks. Sue thanked Sherry Bishop for all her help in preparing our new books.
Cathy thanked everyone for attending and reminded all to bring a guest to our Oct. meeting.
Following the reciting of the Club Collect and with no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
