The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) announced the creation of the Tjuana Byrd internship program for women of color that are rising juniors, seniors, or recent college graduates (May 2021) in the state of Arkansas.
Tjuana Byrd Internship Program is designed for women of color pursuing degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The Tjuana Byrd internship will place participants in STEM companies located across Central Arkansas.
“The WFA recognizes that minority women deal with racial and gender inequity on a daily basis. STEM careers, the fastest growing sector of our modern economy, continues to be male-dominated and underrepresented by people of color; with the mission of creating a more equitable Arkansas, the WFA made the decision to step up,” said Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas. “We are excited to partner with four amazing companies that share the mission of uplifting Arkansas women.”
Women of color who are in their junior/senior year, are attending a college within the state of Arkansas, and are interested in careers in a STEM field are encouraged to apply; this includes women majoring in finance. The program is named in honor and recognition of Tjuana Byrd, the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas First Black Board President.
"I am deeply humbled by this program being named in my honor. It has been my life's work to facilitate the collaboration between opportunity and talent,” said Tjuana Byrd, the namesake of the internship program. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to connect the Women's Foundation of Arkansas' partners with women of color throughout Arkansas. Every movement requires aggressive steps. I am excited that this step will carry
my name, and may it become just another step toward equity for the women of Arkansas."
The following companies have confirmed participation: Acxiom, Central Arkansas Water, L'Oreal, and Windstream. Each company will host four interns for a total of 16 interns in the cohort, and each intern will receive competitive pay and housing over the course of their 10-week internship. Applications for the internship open this week and close on Dec. 20.
“We are proud to partner with the Women's Foundation of Arkansas to provide internships in STEM fields for young women of color. By offering industry-specific opportunities earlier in their academic career, we enrich classroom learning and provide valuable work experiences,” Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water, said. “As part of Central Arkansas Water's efforts to build strong communities, we are excited to be a part of this
program. We look forward to working with these talented women for the betterment of our utility and state.”
“As an innovative communications and software company, Windstream employs some of the brightest software and technology minds in the world and uses cutting-edge technologies, like artificial intelligence, chatbots, micro-services and more to enhance the customer experience. We are proud to be an inaugural partner of the WFA’s internship program to enhance diversity in STEM career fields,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer for Windstream.
For more information on supporting or applying to the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program,
contact WFA’s Director of Strategic Programs and Initiatives, Ryder Buttry at rbuttry@womensfoundationarkansas.org.
