If the onset of “cabin fever” is beginning to set in, the Wonders of Winter Wildlife at Hobbs State Park will set you free. Bring the whole family.
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Birds N Breakfast: Free activity: Enjoy some coffee, juice, and donuts on us. The University of Arkansas will be catching songbirds, and then releasing them back into the wild. Bring your camera for close-up bird photos.
11 a.m. – Live Birds of Prey: Free activity: Local wildlife rehabilitator, Lynn Sciumbato, will give her always popular “Raptor Rescue” program using live birds native to northwest Arkansas.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Hikes, indoor programs, and crafts: Free Activities
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Eagle Watch Cruise: * Eagle Watch Cruise originates from Rocky Branch Marina.
Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.
When: Saturday Jan. 18.
Cost: All activities free – except Eagle Cruise
*Eagle cruises require pre-registration
Cost: $10+ tax/adult, $5+ tax/child 6-12
For more information and to register for the eagle watch tour call: 479-789-5000
