(NARMC) is proud to announce that Kim Wyatt, BA, CPhT, CCMA, has been chosen as
the Pharmacy Technician of the Year for the Arkansas Association of Health-System
Pharmacists (AAHP).
“Kimberly is creating the future role of the pharmacy technician. She has over a decade
of experience ranging from community pharmacy, ambulatory care to medication
reconciliation,” Josh Bright, PharmD, NARMC Pharmacy Director said. “Kim deserves
this award for her pioneering spirit, adding value to the profession by engaging in
continuous learning, pushing the boundaries of the pharmacy technician,
interdisciplinary work and creating the ambulatory care clinical technician role.”
This is an annual award established by AAHP in 1995 to recognize the contributions
and achievements of a career technician who works to advance the practice of
pharmacy and help promote opportunities for patient focused care.
About NARMC
NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in
Harrison, Arkansas, and 18 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas.
More than 850 NARMC employees work together to provide a comprehensive range of
healthcare services. As one of the Top 100 Rural Hospitals in the nation according to
the Rural Health Policy Institute, NARMC has earned numerous 5-Star ratings from
Healthgrades and consistently ranks high in patient satisfaction in Press Ganey ratings.
A three-time recipient of the Arkansas Governor’s Quality Achievement Award, NARMC
is committed to providing the best in care, close to home.
