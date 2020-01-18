Third Grade All A's: Addison Craighead, Molly Gibson, Sophia Rudolph, Charlie Shipman, and Kellan Shipman.
Third Grade 3.0: Ian Freeman, Karah Garcia, Nevaeh Kellum, Sophia Ketchum, Kate McGlothlin, Ryn Morrow, Bobby Piadade, Jaron Ply, Samantha Siller, Jacob Stine, Kenley Worster, Izzy Burnett, Emerson Cappelluzzo, Emma Gustin, Layton Lancaster, Landon McGee, Timber Moses, Canton Smith, Kayleigh Thomas, Rylan Vines, Isabella Browning, Elijah Criger, Emma Decker, Jaycee Fatheree, Kannen Florio, Morgan Gilley, Korbin Meyer, Alana Phillips, Dane Weldon, and Braylon Spence.
Fourth Grade All A's: Kamen Foster, Logan Layton, Ethan Russell, Wyatt Gilley, Deserae Hamilton, Katie Hicklin, Josie Knighton, Jack Morris, Ava Chism, Eden Davenport, Troy DeVore, Khloe Gates, Will Quinn, Braden Walker, Tristen Barclay, Dalton Hudson, Josie Stumph, and Shannon Yocham.
Fourth Grade 3.0: Breeana Beals, Angel Bradshaw, Phoenix Fody, Levi King, Mason Ponce, Kelcyn Stephenson, Kiara Stroud, Dylan Wetzbarger, Alexis Beals, Sawyer Burrow, Kevin Lester, Owen Robertson, Kingston Skrapates, Kieran Spence, Brayden Vanderburg, Ryder Vandrimmelen, Jacob Backes, Drake Bolton, Dendall DeVore, Dane Due, Kendra Hickerson, Elijah Hill, Brooke Ott, Evan Overton, Bridget Pyle, and Jeremiah Stine.
Fifth Grade All A's: Aura Fouraker, Mia Gallegos, Brooke Blevins, Blair Castle, Lainey Melton, Aubree Sokoloski, Elise Cappelluzzo, Cade Morrow, Michelle Moser, and Easton Voight.
Fifth Grade 3.0: Albert Harless, Jeremiah Ply, True Layton, Ella Coatney, Jaden Edwards, Jesse Ketchum, Isai Matias, Payton Mays, Kiyah Proffitt, Luke Smith, Ryleigh Spence, Colbie Story-Weldon, Cameron Tilton, Kassandra Urive, Emily Balesteri, Averie Barecky, Noah Beck, Jace Dowden, Tellem Hall, Laegan Lawhead, Elly Merriman, Judah Raimondi, Nevaeh Ramirez, Mariah Ross, Hailey Smalley, Colton Smith, Trinity Story, Miah Williams, Damien Wooten, Emilia Zuniga, Cody Begley, Brawnson Blacksher, Piper Bone, Christian Criffield, Kamiah Gerth, Debra Lasecki, Anna LeMay, David Loggins, Sophie McKissick, Shawn Qualls, Chasely Reed, Clara Standridge, and Hailey Walters.
Sixth Grade All A's: Jackson Foster, Rilynn Fouraker, Hailey Marrone, Hannah Goodman, Doug Harris, Kyla Jackson, Emma McGlothlin, Julianna Morris, Canaan Darnell, Elijah Gerth, Cady Gibson, Kason Keymer, Sara Berry, Olivia Bone, Riley Fitzpatrick, and Cory Weaver.
Sixth Grade 3.0: Colin Brumley, Samuel Powell, Ashlyn Balesteri, Cameron Barclay, Kaylee Bradshaw, Elijah Coleman, Kendell Hickerson, Breanna Lee, Kamryn Mason, Ethan McCalla, Luke Morrow, Sebastian Phillips, Lillian Roberts, Dustin St. Onge, Hunter Wetzbarger, Kaydance Bell, Kamie Braden, Skylar Burgess, Noah Cantrall, Eldren Foret, Eden Hardy, Pyper Jones, James Kamler, Marissa Miller-Bratton, Caden Offenbacher, Reagan Pool, Leslie Rogers, Kaden Sanders, Katelynn Smith, Drew Vigna, Cooper Craighead, Mackenzie Dutra, Ariel Fisher, Abbi Holmes, Clayton King, Nate Layton, Norman Martin, Kaia Merryman, Zen Novak, Logan Pena, Aden Pittman, Addison Still, Erica Still, Kevin Tatum, Cameron Thomas, Kaleb Wetzbarger, and Lilly Yearwood.
