3rd grade all A’s
Noah Denzlinger
Ryken Voight
McKenzie Cheever
Levi Harris
Aubrey Koerts
Carter Metcalf
Max Ponce
Emry DeVore
Calli Doshier
Pearson Long
Kallie Spence
Philly Chichester
Leilani Freeman.
3rd grade 3.0
Olivia Benitz
Kialee Cagle
Riley Casey
Bo Castle
Katelynne Dennis
Annalee Grimm
Colton Guinn
Cylas Parlet
Angel Paxton
Bonnie Baker
Caleigh Cottier
James Duncan
Kirsten Gibson,
Ryan Goulet
Javen Johnson
Easton Coatney
Bryson Lanning
Anabelle Shields
Conner Shrum
Rocco Skrapates
Luis Urive
Paige Caviness
Bradley Coster
Zayden Fitzpatrick
Brantley Whitehead
4th grade all A’s
Morgan Gilley
Emma Gustin
Charlie Shipman
Dane Weldon
Izzy Burnett
Addison Craighead
Laila Jackson
Alana Phillips
Emerson Cappelluzzo
Molly Gibson
Landon McGee
Sophia Rudolph
Canton Smith
Elijah Criger
Ian Freeman
Katelyn Griffin
Korbin Meyer
4th grade 3.0
Joseph Barclay
Isabella Browning
Marlayna Darnell
Tatum Dodillet
Kannen Florio
David Hennings
Kyra Lunceford
Anthony Hutson
Kellan Shipman
Samantha Siller
Emma Decker
Sophia Ketchum
Skyer Moses
Timber Moses
Kolton Layton
Fiona Murdaugh
Jaron Ply
Daija Rose
Allison Youse
Griffin Carver
Mary James
Kayleigh Thomas
5th grade all A’s
Tristen Barclay
Eden Davenport
Cayleigh Denzlinger
Braden Walker
Arwynne Gallenbeck
Kieran Spence
Kamen Foster
Cady Jennings
Kelcyn Stephenson
5th grade 3.0
Sawyer Burrow
Troy DeVore
Dalton Hudson
Levi King
Josie Knighton
Jack Morris
Brooke Ott
Mason Ponce
Bridget Pyle
Mason Tucker
Dylan Wetzbarger
Drake Bolton
Ava Chism
Phoenix Fody
Khloe Gates
Wyatt Gilley
Katie Hicklin
Aiden Lyon
Rylan Brown
Deserae Hamilton
Lilith Morris
Will Quinn
Michael Sharp
Josie Stumph
Shannon Yocham
Ashton Coster, Aiden Goolsby
Logan Layton
Ethan Russell
Slade Smith
6th grade all A’s
Kamiah Gerth
Sophia Newens
Trinity Story
Brooke Blevins
Kiyah Proffitt
Easton Voight
Hailey Walters
Piper Bone
Tellem Hall
Lainey Melton
Aura Fouraker
True Layton
Judah Raimondi
Clara Standridge
6th grade 3.0
Averie Barecky
Noah Beck
Brawnson Blacksher
Elise Cappelluzzo
Vevaeh Ramirez
Tyler Scott
Miah Williams
Blair Castle
Skylar Fink
Anna LeMay
Mariah Ross
Aubree Sokoloski
Ryleigh Spence
Kaydence Vetor
Autumn Wells
Kylie Barlow
Willow Darnell
Jesse Ketchum
Elly Merriman
Justin Miller
Bailey Monistere
Shawn Qualls
Colbie Story-Weldon
Cameron Titlon
Kasandra Urive
Mia Gallegos
Hailey Smalley
Colton Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.