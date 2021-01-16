3rd grade all A’s

Noah Denzlinger

Ryken Voight

McKenzie Cheever

Levi Harris

Aubrey Koerts

Carter Metcalf

Max Ponce

Emry DeVore

Calli Doshier

Pearson Long

Kallie Spence

Philly Chichester

Leilani Freeman.

3rd grade 3.0

Olivia Benitz

Kialee Cagle

Riley Casey

Bo Castle

Katelynne Dennis

Annalee Grimm

Colton Guinn

Cylas Parlet

Angel Paxton

Bonnie Baker

Caleigh Cottier

James Duncan

Kirsten Gibson,

Ryan Goulet

Javen Johnson

Easton Coatney

Bryson Lanning

Anabelle Shields

Conner Shrum

Rocco Skrapates

Luis Urive

Paige Caviness

Bradley Coster

Zayden Fitzpatrick

Brantley Whitehead

4th grade all A’s

Morgan Gilley

Emma Gustin

Charlie Shipman

Dane Weldon

Izzy Burnett

Addison Craighead

Laila Jackson

Alana Phillips

Emerson Cappelluzzo

Molly Gibson

Landon McGee

Sophia Rudolph

Canton Smith

Elijah Criger

Ian Freeman

Katelyn Griffin

Korbin Meyer

4th grade 3.0

Joseph Barclay

Isabella Browning

Marlayna Darnell

Tatum Dodillet

Kannen Florio

David Hennings

Kyra Lunceford

Anthony Hutson

Kellan Shipman

Samantha Siller

Emma Decker

Sophia Ketchum

Skyer Moses

Timber Moses

Kolton Layton

Fiona Murdaugh

Jaron Ply

Daija Rose

Allison Youse

Griffin Carver

Mary James

Kayleigh Thomas

5th grade all A’s

Tristen Barclay

Eden Davenport

Cayleigh Denzlinger

Braden Walker

Arwynne Gallenbeck

Kieran Spence

Kamen Foster

Cady Jennings

Kelcyn Stephenson

5th grade 3.0

Sawyer Burrow

Troy DeVore

Dalton Hudson

Levi King

Josie Knighton

Jack Morris

Brooke Ott

Mason Ponce

Bridget Pyle

Mason Tucker

Dylan Wetzbarger

Drake Bolton

Ava Chism

Phoenix Fody

Khloe Gates

Wyatt Gilley

Katie Hicklin

Aiden Lyon

Rylan Brown

Deserae Hamilton

Lilith Morris

Will Quinn

Michael Sharp

Josie Stumph

Shannon Yocham

Ashton Coster, Aiden Goolsby

Logan Layton

Ethan Russell

Slade Smith

6th grade all A’s

Kamiah Gerth

Sophia Newens

Trinity Story

Brooke Blevins

Kiyah Proffitt

Easton Voight

Hailey Walters

Piper Bone

Tellem Hall

Lainey Melton

Aura Fouraker

True Layton

Judah Raimondi

Clara Standridge

6th grade 3.0

Averie Barecky

Noah Beck

Brawnson Blacksher

Elise Cappelluzzo

Vevaeh Ramirez

Tyler Scott

Miah Williams

Blair Castle

Skylar Fink

Anna LeMay

Mariah Ross

Aubree Sokoloski

Ryleigh Spence

Kaydence Vetor

Autumn Wells

Kylie Barlow

Willow Darnell

Jesse Ketchum

Elly Merriman

Justin Miller

Bailey Monistere

Shawn Qualls

Colbie Story-Weldon

Cameron Titlon

Kasandra Urive

Mia Gallegos

Hailey Smalley

Colton Smith

