Third Grade All A's - Philamena Chichester, Pearson Long, Noah Denzlinger, Annalee Grimm, Ryder Guinn, Kristen Gibson, Aubrey Koerts, Carter Metcalf, Max Ponce, Emry Devore, and Calli Doshier.
Fourth Grade All A's - Eli Criger, Katelyn Griffin, Korbin Meyer, Anthony Hutson, Braylon Spence, Isabella Browning, Kyra Lunceford, Charlie Shipman, Kellan Shipman, Samantha Siller, Isabella Burnett, Addison Craighead, Emma Decker, Laila Jackson, Alana Phillips, Emerson Cappelluzzo, Molly Gibson, and Sophia Rudolph.
Fifth Grade All A's - Ethan Russell, Logan Layton, Cady Jennings, Kamen Foster, Tristen Barclay, Troy Devore, Josie Knighton, Mason Tucker, Braden Walker, Drake Bolton, Wyatt Gilley, Kaite Hicklin, and Kieran Spence.
Sixth Grade All A's - Elise Cappelluzzo, Brooke Blevins, Blair Castle, Anna LeMay, Kiyah Proffitt, Aubree Sokoloski, Easton Voight, Hailey Walters, Piper Bone, Tellem Hall, Lainey Melton, Elly Merriman, Aura Fouraker, Mia Gallegos, Judah Raimondi, Colton Smith, Gavin Brown, and Isaiah Skillings.
3.0 Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Third Grade 3.0 - Bradley Coster, Zayden Fitzpatrick, Leilani Freeman, Levi Harris, Brantley Whitehead, Olivia Benitz, Kialee Cagle, Riley Casey, Bo Castle, Cylas Parlet, Ryken Voight, Bonnie Baker, McKenzie Cheever, Caleigh Cottier, Ryan Goulet, Javan Johnson, Daneil Rogers, Easton Coatney, Anabelle Shields, Conner Shrum, Kallie Spence, Jocelynn Stine, and Luis Urive.
Fourth Grade 3.0 - Griffin Carver, Ian Freeman, Mary James, Marcus McCrary, Joseph Barclay, Tatum Dodillet, Cheyenne Ebersold, Kannen Florio, Morgan Gilley, John Gomez, Emma Gustin, David Hennings, Tony Piadade, Dane Weldon, Aaron Brotherton, Sophia Ketchum, Gage Mahurin, Skyler Moses, Timber Moses, Bobby Piadade, Jacob Stine, Cheyenne Barnes, Kolton Layton, Landon McGee, Nate Parrish, Jaron Ply, Daija Rose, Canton Smith, Kelix Snodgrass, Rylan Vines, Jazmine Wood, Kenley Worster, and Allison Youse.
Fifth Grade 3.0 - Sawyer Burrow, Ashton Coster, Kelcyn Stephenson, Jacob Backes, Alexis Beals, Eden Davenport, Cayleigh Denzlinger, Levi King, Jack Morris, Brooke Ott, Mason Ponce, Bridget Pyle, Owen Robertson, Dylan Wetzbarger, Ava Chism, Luke Dufresne, Phoenix Fody, Khloe Gates, Hattie Hughes, Gavin Ladurini, Kevin Lester, Aiden Lyon, Kingston Skrapates, Johnny Urive, Reid Baskin, Breeana Beals, Rylan Brown, Jessie Coldwell, Deserae Hamilton, Lilith Morris, Evan Overton, Will Quinn, Jeremiah Stine, Josie Stumph, Ryder Vandrimmelen, and Shannon Yocham.
Sixth Grade 3.0 - True Layton, Hailey Smalley, Averie Barecky, Noah Beck, Cody Begley, Brawnson Blacksher, Ella Coatney, Kamiah Gerth, Taegan Lawhead, Nevaeh Ramirez, Trinity Story, Miah Williams, Emilia Zuniga, Mary Caldwell, Cantin Cobb, ZeDayla Dail, Ethan Kellum, Chasely Reed, Ryleigh Spence, Mattison St. Clair, Kaydence Vetor, Damien Wooten, Kylie Barlow, Christian Criffield, Jesse Ketchum, Shawn Qualls, Colbie Story-Weldon, Jonah Sutterfield, Cameron Tilton, and Kassandra Urive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.