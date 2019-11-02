Third Grade All A's: Mary James, Braylon Spence, Kate McGlothlin, Samantha Siller, Addison Craighead, Molly Gibson, Landon McGee, Sophia Rudlolph, Canton Smith, Elijah Criger, Kannen Florio, Morgan Gilley, Kolton Layton, Alana Phillips, and Charlie Shipman.
Third Grade 3.0: Tatum Dodillet, Ian Freeman, Karah Garcia, Sophia Ketchum, Serenity Morrow, Eric Moser, Fiona Murdaugh, Bobby Piadade, Jaron Ply, Jacob Stine, Kenley Worster, Joseph Barclay, Isabella Burnett, Emerson Cappelluzzo, John Gomez, Emma Gustin, David Hennings, Layton Lancaster, Timber Moses, Tony Piadade, Rylan Vines, Cheyenne Barnes, Isabella Browning, Emma Decker, Jaycee Fatheree, Kyra Lunceford, Korbin Meyers, Kellan Shipman, Dane Weldon, and Allison Youse.
Fourth Grade All A's: Kamen Foster, Logan Layton, Ethan Russell, Wyatt Gilley, Deserae Hamilton, Katie Hicklin, Josie Knighton, Jack Morris, Eden Davenport, Troy DeVore, Will Quinn, Kieran Spence, Braden Walker, Tristen Barclay, Drake Bolton, Dalton Hudson, Brooke Ott, Bridget Pyle, and Shannon Yocham.
Fourth Grade 3.0: Breeana Beals, Angel Bradshaw, Phoenix Fody, Levi King, Bobbi Paxton, Mason Ponce, Kelcyn Stephenson, Dylan Wetzbarger, Alexis Beals, Sawyer Burrow, Ava Chism, Khloe Gates, Kevin Lester, Ameera Nance, Owen Robertson, Kingston Skrapates, Trevon Spence, Brayden Vanderburg, Ryder Vandrimmelen, Jacob Backes, Kendall DeVore, Kendra Hickerson, Evan Overton, Jeremiah Stine, Josie Stumph, Johnny Urive, Connor Oxford, Slade Smith and Gavin Ladurini.
Fifth Grade All A's: Aura Fouraker, Mia Gallegos, Brooke Blevins, Lainey Melton, Luke Smith, Elise Cappelluzzo, Cade Morrow, Michelle Moser, Piper Bone, and Chasely Reed.
Fifth Grade 3.0: Isaiah Skillings, True Layton, Averie Barecky, Mary Caldwell, Blair Castle, Ella Coatney, Jaden Edwards, Jesse Ketchum, Isai Matias, Kiyah Proffitt, Aubreee Sokoloski, Ryleigh Spence, Colbie Story-Weldon, Cameron Tilton, Emily Balesteri, Jace Dowden, Tellem Hall, Elly Merriman, Judah Raimondi, Nevaeh Ramirez, Mariah Ross, Hailey Smalley, Colton Smith, Miah Williams, Damien Wooten, Emilia Zuniga, Cody Begley, Kamiah Gerth, Debra Lasecki, Anna LeMay, David Loggins, Sophie McKissick, Ivy Myers, Shawn Qualls, Clara Standridge, Easton Voight, and Hailey Walters.
Sixth Grade All A's: Jackson Foster, Rilynn Fouraker, Hailey Marrone, Samuel Powell, Cameron Barclay, Hannah Goodman, Kyla Jackson, Julianna Morris, Canaan Darnell, Cady Gibson, James Kamler, Reagan Pool, Riley Fitzpatrick, and Norman Martin.
Sixth Grade 3.0: Justin Ayala, Ashlyn Balesteri, Elijah Coleman, Doug Harris, Kendell Hickerson, Breanna Lee, Kamryn Mason, Emma McGlothlin, Luke Morrow, Sebastian Phillips, Anabel Raley, Lillian Roberts, Hallie Smith, Izik Spitzer, Dustin St. Onge, Hunter Wetzbarger, Kaydance Bell, Kamie Braden, Skylar Burgess, Noah Cantrall, Eldren Foret, Elijah Gerth, Pyper Jones, Kason Keymer, Aimee Mears, Marissa Miller-Bratton, Caden Offenbacher, Leslie Rogers, Kaden Sanders, Katelynn Smith, Drew Vigna, Sara Berry, Olivia Bone, Cooper Craighead, Mackenzie Dutra, Ariel Fisher, Tyler Fraser, Abbi Holmes, Sierra Hoolihan, Clayton King, Kaia Merryman, Jacob Murphy, Zen Novak, Logan Pena, Addison Still, Erica Still, Kevin Tatum, Cameron Thomas, Cory Weaver, Kaleb Wetzbarger, and Lilly Yearwood.
