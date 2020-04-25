Cole Yocham of Harrison has been selected to participate in the Honors NSF Path Program at the University of Arkansas. Yocham is a 2020 graduate from Harrison High School who has also been awarded for his outstanding work as President of the Harrison High School Choir.
The Honors College Path Program prepares exceptional high school students from underrepresented populations to excel at the University of Arkansas. Once on campus, students are paired with peers and professional mentors to help them make the most of the college experience. The Path Program encourages academic success and leadership development for each student. Students have secured internships and participated in leadership experiences on campus and beyond.
