The North Arkansas Medical Foundation is proud to announce the purchase of two very important pieces of equipment for the Hospital given from the proceeds of their 2019 Gala “Heroes Among Us”.
One of which is a Newborn Hearing Screener for the OB Department. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends all newborns to have hearing screenings. It is important to identify hearing loss as early as possible because babies start learning how to use sound as soon as they are born. Listening in the first months of life prepares babies to speak. These early steps are building blocks for communication. The new screener takes only 5 seconds to fully test our newborns which is a big improvement from our current screener which took 15-30 minutes.
The second item purchased is our new ABI cuff link for our Cardiac Rehabilitation Department for our Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) patients. PAD is a serious condition that affects 8-12 million Americans each year. It occurs when fatty deposits form in arteries that are outside of your heart. These fatty deposits (or plaque) can restrict the flow of blood. PAD often occurs in the legs. In severe cases it can lead to amputation. People who have PAD are at greater risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.
Some of the signs of PAD are: Leg pain when walking Numbness or weakness in the legs Aching pain in the feet or toes while at rest Ulcers or sores in the leg or foot that don’t heal Cold legs or feet Skin-color changes in the legs or feet
NARMC is committed to helping treat patients who suffer from PAD, allowing patients to get back to living.
On behalf of the Foundation, we want to thank all those who gave to our Gala this past March. Your donations do make a difference! Our committed staff at NARMC is always here for you because your health is our priority.
For more information on how you can give to the Foundation through our events or learn how you can make an impact through your acts of giving to our organization, contact Kim Rosson at 870-414-4549 or email kim.rosson@narmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.