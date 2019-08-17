This week marks the return to the classroom for children and teenagers. For most students, this presents an increased usage of digital devices. The technology used for studies and social connections can provide a world of useful information and knowledge. However, accessing the internet comes with the risk of exposure to harmful content and dangerous people as well.
Parents are accustomed to the yearly gathering of school supplies, clothing and other items that are required for a productive school year. The age of technology has added one more crucial task to that list-securing the digital devices by implementing safety features.
Most parents willingly admit to being much less tech-savvy than their children, and could use a little help. Enough is Enough is a non-profit organization dedicated to making the Internet safer for children and families. The organization has provided the following Tech Safety Checklist:
Before sending your child back to school, it is critical that all devices giving them access into the digital world are made more safe and secure. Taking the following steps will help prevent your child from online dangers and be more cyber secure.
Use “Tools” better known as Parental Controls on all internet-enabled devices including smartphones, computers, tablets and gaming systems. Most parental controls allow a parent to set different levels of controls for different children. When used together, these tools provide effective layers of protection. Turn on Parental Control Tools to:
Set filters to block inappropriate content, including pornography.
Set monitoring/accountability tools to track apps usage, website visits, e-mails, messaging and other internet activities. Monitoring also provides detailed reports on the child’s online activities.
Set time limits.
Block inappropriate apps or games.
Set up parent-approved buddy and gamer lists to limit who your child can communicate with.
It is imperative that you use both Rules N' Tools with each of your children on all devices they use. As a parent, follow the link here for “Rules” -- non-technical measures in addition to the " Tools" above to help you become a better cyber-savvy parent. A few of the Rules are listed below:
Choose strong passwords using letters, numbers and symbols and review them periodically. Passwords should never be shared with anyone except you, the parent.
Secure the internet connection when using public Wi-Fi with a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service which provides online privacy and anonymity of private data.
Review safe internet conduct with your child including internet safety, online etiquette and cyberbullying.Establish an agreement with your child about internet use at home and outside the home (see "Rules 'N Tools Youth Pledge.")
Remember, the best protection you can provide is keeping the lines of communication open with your child about internet use and staying on top of his/her internet access and behaviors.
We've got loads of information on internet safety topics including social media, cyberbullying, cybersecurity, predators, pornography, and more at our InternetSafety101.org website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.