MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Arkansas State Banjo Championship takes place Saturday, Aug. 31, and this year is preceded by two days of banjo workshops during the Grandpa & Ramona Jones Banjo Weekend at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.
Classes will be offered at four levels (new player, beginner, intermediate and advanced) with instructors for each level with instructors Alanna Brewer, Duane Porterfield, Emily Elam, and son of Grandpa and Ramona Jones, Mark Jones from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Registration for classes is being conducted online via the “events” link — OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com — where there is also a detailed schedule of activities and information about the classes and instructors.
Special concerts during the weekend features Harmony on Thursday, Aug. 29, The Jones Family Band on Friday, Aug. 30, and vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton on Saturday, Aug. 31. Workshop participants get free admission to the concerts and admission to the general public is $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-12, and free for kids ages 0-5. Tickets to evening shows are still available, while supplies last.
There is no admission fee to observe the contest, which takes place in the White Oak Theater (small auditorium) across from the Skillet Restaurant. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the first contest for youths age 16 and under begins at 11 a.m. Seniors ages 60 and older and adults ages 17-59 will compete after that and a grand champion round will complete the day’s contests. Cash awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age division, with the grand campion earning additional money.
Entry fee is $10 per contestant, payable at registration in the administration building lobby. Deadline to register is at 10:20 a.m. for all divisions.
Workshop registration is $106 and is available online through Wednesday. Registration includes two days of workshop classes, admission to the evening concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, participation in the banjo contest on Saturday, and admission to all other park events that weekend. Walk-up registration for the two-day workshops is $125.
Spouses, friends and family members of workshop attendees who want to take advantage of state park offerings may purchase a non-participant pass for $32.50 per person, which allows admission to the artisan Craft Village and nightly music shows during the weekend.
Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com for more information about the Ozark Folk Center’s Skillet Restaurant, Craft Village, Music Theater, Heritage Herb Garden or Cabins at Dry Creek or call (870) 269-3851.
The mission of the Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way through artisan crafts, music and the Heritage Herb Garden.
