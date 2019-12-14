Recent arrivals, departures
Megan R. Aldridge, 30, of Green Forest was booked in Nov. 20 at 11:11 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $2,810 cash only. Released Dec. 5 after time served.
Jessy C. Arbaugh, 27, of Yellville was booked in Aug. 9 at 7:39 p.m. on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,500, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant. Released Dec. 6 after time served.
Christopher W. Ashworth, 41, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 9 at 3:50 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $670, then released on his own recognizance the same day.
Kenneth K. Atwell, 48, of Bella Vista was booked in Dec. 6 at 5:40 p.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Kimberly A. Best, 35, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 2 at 3:05 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $7,000. Released on bond Dec. 3.
Shane J. Bill, 18, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 2 at 9:43 a.m. on Green Forest Police charges and released the same day after posting $520 bond.
William W. Bryant, 30, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 16 at 7:33 p.m. on a hold for Prairie County with bond set at $10,000 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,735 cash only. Released on bond Dec. 4.
Richard H. Burrell, 49, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 5 at 1:28 p.m. on fictitious tags, carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, then released the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
Raymond G. Carver, 53, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 3 at 6:22 p.m. on Green Forest Police charges and released the same day after posting $420 bond.
Noah D. Drake, 37, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 5 at 2:57 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
Aaron T. Fitzgerald, 28, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 3 at 1:29 a.m. on Searcy County charges with bond set at $2,415 and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,260 cash only, but held without bond on Vermont state charges.
Courtney N. Foutch, 24, (homeless) was booked in Nov. 14 at 11:17 a.m. on possession of controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Released on bond Dec. 6.
Greg A. Fritcher, 42, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 3 at 11:26 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Danielle R. Fuls, 36, of Harrison was Booked in Nov. 1 at 3:41 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and a body attachment with bond set at $3,672 cash only, but held without bond on Mountain Home Police charges. Transferred to other agency Dec. 2.
Lynn O. Gibbs, 54, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 3 at 7:11 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Jordan R. Hampton, 24, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 5 at 5:12 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Justin L. Harris, 36, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 9 at 10:08 p.m. on drinking in public, open container in vehicle and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,085. Released on bond Dec. 6.
Paul S. Hendrix, 31, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 23 at 5:44 p.m. on criminal attempt to commit residential burglary with bond set at $20,000. Released on bond Dec. 4.
Timothy B. Hocut, 30, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 25 at 9:04 p.m. on terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery, false imprisonment and aggravated assault with bond set at $5,000 cash only. Released on bond Dec. 3.
Dakota W. Howell, 21, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 2 at 3:16 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Dec. 4 after posting $1,495.99 bond.
Scott B. Johnson, 35, of Omaha was booked in Dec. 4 at 2:51 a.m. on expired vehicle license, no driver’s license and possession of firearms by certain persons and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Dusty L. Jordon, 30, of Rogersville, Missouri, was booked in Dec. 2 at 11:56 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,250, then released Dec. 5 after time served.
Jacob C. Little, 28, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 5 at 10:34 a.m. for court proceedings and transferred to other agency Dec. 6.
Kevin F. McGehee, 32, of Alpena was booked in Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $285 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,100 cash only. Released Dec. 3 after time served.
Michael McSpadden, 36, (address unknown) was booked in Dec. 5 at 10:24 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown.
Anner P. Mejia-Rivera, 18, of North Little Rock was booked in Dec. 4 at 3:13 p.m. on reckless driving, no driver’s license and speeding 16 over, then released the same day after posting $858 bond.
Steven M. Moore, 28, of Galena, Missouri, was booked in Dec. 5 at 9:28 p.m. on a hold for Stone County (Missouri) with no bond amount shown.
Tamrah J. Moore, 29, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 6 at 7:26 p.m. Sentenced by judge with no bond amount shown.
Teddy Mulanax, 40, of Compton was booked in Dec. 9 at 1:35 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 and released on his own recognizance the same day.
Zachary S. Murdock, 26, of Girard, Kansas, was booked in Nov. 23 at 4:16 a.m. on fleeing in a vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, speeding 15 over, careless or prohibited driving, DWI (drugs), possession of controlled substance and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $6,845. Released on bond Dec. 8.
Timothy D. Ohler, 30, of Pea Ridge was booked in Dec. 2 at 5:18 p.m. on theft of property and criminal trespass, then released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Andrew G. Paul, 24, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 30 at 3:08 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,983 cash only. Released on bond Dec. 9.
Bayley L. Price, 20, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 11 at 10:47 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $635, but held without bond on two alias bench warrants. Released Dec. 6 after time served.
Ricky D. Qualls, 59, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 8 at 10:57 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,300 cash only.
Dwayne L. Richards, 52, of Eureka Springs was booked in Nov. 27 at 2:36 a.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500 cash only, but held without bond on Washington County charges. Released on bond Dec. 3.
Adam D. Riddell, 34, of Vendor was booked in Dec. 4 at 2:16 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $590 and other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,815 cash only, but held without bond on other Harrison Police charges.
Austin Romano, 23, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 4 at 3:30 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
Amanda J. Runkle, 29, of Summit was booked in Nov. 28 at 2:39 a.m. on theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing prohibited articles with bond set at $3,500. Released on bond Dec. 3.
Jennifer L. Seymore, 43, of Alpena was booked in Dec. 6 at 4:36 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown and released on her own recognizance Dec. 9.
Nathan R. Smathers, 36, (address not shown) was booked in March 20 (2018) at 3:39 p.m. as a 309 inmate. Sent back to prison Dec. 5.
Dalton L. Smith, 26, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 3 at 3:19 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,240 cash only and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Van C. Stafford, 31, (address unknown) was booked in Dec. 5 at 5:34 p.m. as a 309 inmate.
Stephen A. Taylor, 47, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 4 at 11:38 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Dec. 5 after posting $2,450 bond.
Vincent R. Taylor, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, was booked in Dec. 8 at 8:18 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with no bond amount shown.
Cameron S. Tucker, 19, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 5 at 9:06 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,295 bond.
Joel D. Vance, 32, of Omaha was booked in Nov. 17 at 11:34 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $300 cash only. Released Dec. 2 after time served.
James C. Wallis, 27, of Alpena was booked in Dec. 2 at 4:15 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Talon M. Williams, 32, of Springdale was booked in Dec. 7 at 7:17 p.m. on a hold for Crittenden County with no bond amount shown.
