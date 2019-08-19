Recent arrivals and departures
Julia D. Arnold, 38, of Green Forest was booked in Aug. 2 at 9:58 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Lisa A. Bell, 49, (homeless) was booked in July 31 at 10:05 p.m. on an alias bench warrant and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Ginger R. Blakney, 36, of Piggott was booked in July 30 at 12:54 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and released Aug. 5 after time served.
Robert R. Chambers, 42, of Harrison was booked in July 22 at 7:18 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown. Released Aug. 2.
Brody I. Cornelius, 18, of Harrison was booked in July 30 at 3:56 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released July 31 after posting $10,000 bond.
Clifton Z. Craigen, 42, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 4 at 8:59 a.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Ronald W. Craigen, 40, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 4 at 11:35 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Thomas A. Falci, 46, of Harrison was booked in July 30 at 11:24 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710.50 and released on a signature bond July 31.
Randall D. Faucher, 26, of Green Forest was booked in July 30 at 10:27 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and released Aug. 2 after sentence served.
Tyler C. Freeman, 27, of Harrison was booked in July 31 at 5:38 p.m. on Some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $630.50, as well as other Harrison Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,865 cash only.
Darrin W. Gilmore, 53, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 2 at 1:32 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $4,830 and released on his own recognizance the same day. Booked back in Aug. 3 at 10:04 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $2,845 bond.
Christopher W. Handley, 26, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 3 at 11:57 p.m. on a body attachment and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,255 cash only.
Dalton G. Handley, 18, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 2 at 4:16 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $2,300 bond.
Anthony M. Honings, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $2,605 cash only.
Brandon M. Hopkins, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 23 at 3:35 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $2,790 cash only. Released July 31.
Shane J. Horn, 34, of Conway was booked in July 28 at 7:07 p.m. as a habitual offender on theft by receiving and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $10,000. Released July 29.
Craig G. Hughes, 37, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 2 at 2:44 a.m. on Newton County charges with bond set at $840 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,660 cash only.
Estavan E. Jones, 27, of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, was booked in Aug. 1 at 8:43 p.m. on a hold for other agency with no bond amount shown and transferred to other agency Aug. 4.
Ashley C. Kellett, 33, of Alpena was booked in Aug. 1 at 10:09 p.m. on Carroll County charges and Eureka Springs Police charges, then released the same day after posting $2,465 bond.
Tierra L. King, 26, of Everton was booked in July 31 at 2:22 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Aug. 1 after posting $1,384 bond.
Zachary L. Kroamer, 33, of Deer was booked in July 22 at 2:14 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released Aug. 2.
Colton D. Lamb, 26, or Reeds Spring, Missouri, was booked in Aug. 4 at 4 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $1,208 bond.
James M. Mallett, 45, of Harrison was booked in July 30 at 7:17 p.m. on Carroll County charges and released the same day after posting $680 bond.
Camilla A. McCoy, 54, of Harrison was booked in July 30 at 11:59 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710 and released July 31 on a signature bond.
Mariah E. McFarlan, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 1 at 3:26 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and unlawful use of communication device, then released the same day after posting $1,000 bond. Booked back in Aug. 2 at 11:08 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Matthew A. Miles, 26, of Omaha was booked in Aug. 2 at 12:53 p.m. on terroristic threatening and possession of firearms by certain person, then released the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
James E. Moore, 45, of Kirbyville, Missouri, was booked in July 31 at 7:07 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $35,000.
Tamrah R. Napier, 28, of Branson West, Missouri, was booked in July 25 at 11:30 p.m. on revocation of a suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Released Aug. 2.
Trang T. Nguyen, 26, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 4:52 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710.
John J. Overton, 30, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 4:40 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710.
Rebekah J. Potter, 41, of Harrison was booked in July 12:57 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $755 cash only. Released July 29.
Charles E. Seagraves, 42, of Jasper was booked in July 26 at 11:39 p.m. on possession of methamphetamine with bond set at $3,000. Released Aug. 1.
John W. Seamster, 39, of Omaha was booked in Aug. 1 at 5:57 p.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown.
Shad A. Stewart, 48, of Little Rock was booked in Aug. 3 at 2:20 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,180 bond.
Joshua T. Thayer, 26, of Springdale was booked in July 30 at 4:47 p.m. as a habitual offender on terroristic threatening with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on Washington County charges.
Brian S. Walden, 35, of Enterprise, Alabama, was booked in Aug. 2 at 3:08 p.m. on reckless driving and aggravated assault, then released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
James E. Wilburn, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:23 p.m. on Taney County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 22. Booked back in Aug. 1 at 7:24 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,420 cash only.
James R. Wise, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 31 at 10:16 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,970 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence.
