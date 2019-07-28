Recent arrivals and departures
Savanna K. Barger, 25, of Cedar Creek, Missouri, was booked in July 10 at 5:52 p.m. on aggravated residential burglary with bond set at $25,000. Released on her own recognizance July 15,
Travis L. Blackwell, 45, of Alpena was booked in July 3 at 12:21 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $5,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond July 18.
Adrien C. Blanc, 29, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:48 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $540 cash only.
Kristopher L. Breedlove, 38, of Gentry was booked in July 10 at 2:02 p.m. on DWI with accident or injury, driving on a license suspended for DWI, open container in vehicle, no proof of insurance, careless or prohibited driving with accident, fictitious tags, obstructing governmental operations and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $3,500, but held without bond on a warrant for parole violation. Released on bond July 17.
Daniel R. Brown, 52, of Harrison was booked in July 18 at 5:09 p.m. as a habitual offender on delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a communication device with bond set at $15,000, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,535.36 cash only.
Terry G. Bruce, 57, of Harrison was booked in July 11 at 12:16 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Sent back to prison July 17.
Roger D. Campbell, 57, of Harrison was booked in July 11 at 8:29 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $5,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond July 19.
Danielle M. Chandler, 25, of Harrison was booked in July 18 at 3:55 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Lauren A. Cofield, 21, of Harrison was booked in July 17 at 7:18 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Joshua Z. Cole, 31, of Harrison was booked in July 19 at 4:28 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,870 cash only.
Tanner J. Crook, 26, of Little Rock was booked in April 2 at 5:01 p.m. on unlawful use of a communication device and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond. Booked back in April 8 at 2:55 p.m. on commercial burglary and theft of property with bond set at $10,000 cash only, but held without bond on a white warrant. Sent to prison July 17.
Francisco R. Feliciano, 53, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 12:17 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,215 bond.
James D. Glenn, 18, of Harrison was booked in July 16 at 2:07 a.m. on criminal trespass and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Stephen R. Harrison, 46, of Washburn, Missouri, was booked in April 16 (2015) at 4:11 p.m. as a 309 inmate. Sent back to prison July 18.
Joshua D. Hickenbottom, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 16 at 1:38 p.m. on aggravated assault on a household member with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Manuel G. Hickenbottom, 66, of Green Forest was booked in July 19 at 5:12 a.m. on Searcy County charges and two warrants for failure to appear in court, then released the same day after posting $3,375 bond.
Craig A. Ingram, 54, of Harrison was booked in July 21 at 3:44 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,705 bond.
Jose L. Jauregui, 43, of Springdale was booked in July 21 at 8:55 p.m. on DWI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding 15 over, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to chemical test, then released the same day after posting $2,970 bond.
Robert E. Kendall, 28, of Yellville was booked in June 28 at 6:03 p.m. on a hold for Baxter County with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 18.
Terry J. Knight, 20, of Harrison was booked in July 13 at 2:58 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $565. Released on bond July 18.
Christopher L. Latimer, 36, (address unknown) was booked in July 18 at 5:27 p.m. as a 309 inmate.
Brandon J. Lee, 38, of Harrison was booked in July 12 at 5:56 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown, but released on bond July 15.
John S. Lewis, 39, of Harrison was booked in July 21 at 4:37 a.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,672 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant and other Harrison Police charges.
Michael L. Massey, 53, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was booked in July 2 at 11:06 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,115 cash only. Released to probation July 17.
Kacey E. Munford, 34, of Harrison was booked in June 15 at 12:38 a.m. on fictitious or counterfeit stickers, driving on a suspended license, speeding 15 over, DWI (drugs), no registration, no proof of insurance, no seat belt, refusal to submit to chemical test and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $3,675, but held without bond for Benton County. Transferred to other agency July 17.
Dustin C. Newby, 33, of Harrison was booked in July 13 at 4:20 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $5,000. Released on bond July 15.
Madison D. Nichols, 22, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 3:41 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $4,264 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence.
Tracy L. Powell, 33, of Lead Hill was booked in July 19 at 5:38 p.m. on a body attachment with bond set at $1,000 cash only.
Ryan L. Shelton, 46, of Lead Hill was booked in June 6 at 1:54 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,310 cash only. Released July 19 after time served.
Brittney C. Skaggs, 33, of Fayetteville was booked in July 5 at 2:18 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $300, then released July 21 for “other reason.”
Brandon L. Snyder, 38, of Harrison was booked in July 16 at 3:29 p.m. on an alias bench warrant and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Angela M. Terry, 46, of Harrison was booked in July 12 at 6:52 p.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370, but held without bond on a warrant for probation violation. Released on bond July 18.
Sammy C. Trammell, 46, of Harrison was booked in July 18 at 2:55 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $533 bond.
Matthew W. Wensel, 26, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in July 17 at 10:44 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370 and released the same day after sentence served.
James E. Wilburn, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:23 p.m. on Taney County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown.
