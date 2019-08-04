Recent arrivals and departures
Adam L. Bales, 31, of Omaha was booked in July 13 at 1:36 a.m. on a hold for Jefferson County with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison July 26.
Hayly B. Blair, 24, of Omaha was booked in July 23 at 5:41 p.m. on endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery, then released July 24 after posting $1,000 bond.
Adrien C. Blanc, 29, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:48 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $540 cash only. Released on bond July 25.
Justin L. Brown, 33, of Pyatt was booked in July 23 at 3:54 p.m. on fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, Harrison Police charges and Newton County charges with bond set at $5,755. Granted general release July 24.
Ashley M. Bryant, 27, of Harrison was booked in July 27 at 1:01 p.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Bryan K. Burnett, 50, (address unknown) was booked in July 28 at 10:08 p.m. on DWI, no proof of insurance, fictitious tags, speeding 20 over, driving on a suspended license and careless or prohibited driving, then released the same day after posting $2,385 bond.
Brianna G. Byers, 24, of Harrison was booked in May 10 at 2:01 p.m. on unlawful use of a communication device with bond set at $5,000, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Kaelie D. Campbell, 30, of Harrison was booked in July 27 at 8:18 p.m. on a hold for Green Forest Police with bond set at $585 and transferred to other agency the same day.
Zelmer S. Campbell, 39, of Western Grove was booked in July 24 at 9:41 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $1,101 bond.
Robert R. Chambers, 42, of Harrison was booked in July 22 at 7:18 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown.
Danielle M. Chandler, 25, of Harrison was booked in July 18 at 3:55 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Released July 25 after time served.
River O. Church, 24, of Harrison was booked in May 6 at 8:33 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Lauren A. Cofield, 21, of Harrison was booked in July 17 at 7:18 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Released July 22 after time served.
Joshua Z. Cole, 31, of Harrison was booked in July 19 at 4:28 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,870 cash only. Released to probation July 25.
Christopher B. Earnest, 47, of Harrison was booked in July 23 at 2:23 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Randy L. Ford, 54, of Jasper was booked in May 24 at 6:11 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison July 25.
Brandon L. Getz, 27, of Rogers was booked in March 28 at 12:24 p.m. on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $10,000. Released on bond July 23.
Richard A. Grammer, 24, of Harrison was booked in May 23 at 9:10 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 25.
Norman D. Hardesty, 25, of Harrison was booked in Jan. 10 at 6:13 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released Jan. 13 after sentence served. Booked back in Jan. 18 at 5:09 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $410. Released on a signature bond Jan. 24. Booked back in Jan. 26 on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $10,000 cash only, but held without bond on a white warrant. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Brandon W. Hawkins, 40, of Aurora, Missouri, was booked in July 20 at 4:08 a.m. on a body attachment with bond set at $1,000 and released on his own recognizance the same day.
Stephan J. Holmes, 28, of Everton was booked in July 29 at 3:50 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member, possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking in public and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $2,120, then released the same day for “other reason.”
Stephen M. Holmes, 22, of Alpena was booked in July 29 at 5:53 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member, possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking in public and first-degree criminal mischief, then released the same day after posting $2,120 bond.
Brandon M. Hopkins, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 23 at 3:35 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $2,790 cash only.
Shane J. Horn, 34, of Conway was booked in July 28 at 7:07 p.m. as a habitual offender on theft by receiving and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $10,000.
Michael E. Hutton, 39, of Omaha was booked in July 26 at 8 p.m. on Alpena Police charges with bond set at 1,225 and Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,045 cash only, but held without bond on a warrant for failure to appear in court and a white warrant.
Jason K. Janssen, 18, of Monett, Missouri, was booked in Feb. 7 at 9:50 p.m. on residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $35,000. Sent to prison July 25.
Angela F. Johnson, 42, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was booked in July 26 at 4:45 p.m. on theft of property, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released the same day after posting $1,625 bond.
Lorna Kennedy, 58, of Harrison was booked in July 25 at 1:45 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Jake R. Kolb, 30, of Alpena was booked in July 8 at 5:16 a.m. on Carroll County charges with bond set at $1,236.03, as well as Green Forest Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,480.66 cash only. Transferred to other agency July 25.
Zachary L. Kroamer, 33, of Deer was booked in July 22 at 2:14 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Dennis J. Kyler, 61, of Harrison was booked in April 17 at 9:09 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Brandon L. Ledford, 43, of Harrison was booked in April 19 at 2:51 a.m. on leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to report accident, careless or prohibited driving, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to chemical test and DWI (drugs) with bond set at $5,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond July 22.
Thomas R. Marshall, 43, of Harrison was booked in July 24 at 4:21 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Blake A. McElyea, 24, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 13 (2018) on Carroll County charges and Harrison Police charges with bond set at $10,500, then transferred to other agency July 23.
Ellen A. McGehee, 43, of Alpena was booked in July 26 at 7:35 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $1,000 bond.
Dennis L. Mcmanus, 37, of Harrison was booked in July 23 at 3:27 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
Melissa D. Mellencamp, 43, (homeless) was booked in May 22 at 8:47 p.m. on four alias bench warrants with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison July 22.
Timothy W. Miller, 55, of Harrison was booked in Feb. 27 at 7:40 p.m. as a habitual offender on failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements and registered offender provides false information with bond set at $7,500, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Loretta L. Montgomery, 42, of Harrison was booked in Jan. 28 at 1:41 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000. Sent to prison July 23.
Benjamin L. Moses, 37, of Harrison was booked in July 22 at 10:35 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown.
Tamrah R. Napier, 28, of Branson West, Missouri, was booked in July 25 at 11:30 p.m. on revocation of a suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Sarha A. Payne, 33, of Green Forest was booked in July 23 at 6:14 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,695 cash only.
Rebekah J. Potter, 41, of Harrison was booked in July 12:57 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $755 cash only.
Dustin D. Risley, 32, of Alpena was booked in Nov. 26 (2018) at 11:44 a.m. on breaking or entering, unlawful transfer of property to a pawn shop and two counts of theft by receiving with bond set at $11,500. Sent to prison July 25.
Matthew J. Robertson, 22, of Everton was booked in July 22 at 10:36 p.m. on a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $1,555 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,080 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant and revocation of suspended sentence.
Jerry S. Ruble, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 24 at 7:45 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $540 bond.
Charles E. Seagraves, 42, of Jasper was booked in July 26 at 11:39 p.m. on possession of methamphetamine with bond set at $3,000.
Jerry S. Spears, 45, of Harrison was booked in May 13 at 8:24 p.m. on sex offender failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements with bond set at $1,500, but held without bond on a bench warrant and a warrant for failure to pay fines. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Dylan J. Speckman, 21, of Harrison was booked in July 26 at 2:53 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released the same day after posting $3,105 bond.
Richard T. Stahl, 55, of Garnett, Kansas, was booked in Dec. 5 (2018) at 1:18 p.m. on disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a household member, interference with a law enforcement officer, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and manufacturing a controlled substance with bond set at $25,000. Transferred to other agency July 23.
Jennifer Stockman, 42, (homeless) was booked in June 14 at 6:31 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison July 25.
Chelsie P. Summers, 28, of Harrison was booked in May 31 at 3:53 p.m. on improper backing, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended license and Carroll County charges with bond set at $3,775, but held without bond on a white warrant. Sent to prison July 25.
Stephen T. Thompson, 52, of Harrison was booked in July 26 at 2:07 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $390 and released on his own recognizance the same day.
Douglas D. Tucker, 59, of Harrison was booked in July 26 at 4:44 p.m. on criminal trespass, theft of property, failure to carry registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance, then released the same day after posting $2,320 bond.
Anita M. Walde, 52, of Calico Rock was booked in July 22 at 2:47 p.m. on bond surrender with new bond set at $50,000, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant.
Jason R. White, 22, of Summit was booked in July 24 at 10:05 a.m. on Marion County charges with no bond amount shown, but released on bond July 25.
John M. White, 22, of Jasper was booked in July 22 at 3:57 p.m. Sentenced by judge with no bond amount shown.
Rikki L. White, 36, of Harrison was booked in July 24 at 11:11 p.m. on no vehicle license, restricted driver’s license, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance, then released July 25 after posting $1,445 bond.
James E. Wilburn, 28, of Harrison was booked in July 20 at 2:23 p.m. on Taney County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency July 22.
John S. Womack, 48, of Harrison was booked in July 26 at 10:38 p.m. on no registration, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance, then released July 27 after posting $1,170 bond.
Michael D. Woods, 28, of Omaha was booked in July 24 at 7:50 p.m. on a warrant affidavit with bond set at $2,500 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,276 cash only, but held without bond on absconding and a white warrant.
Jerome A. Yester, 76, of Harrison was booked in July 5 at 5:02 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Transferred to other agency July 23.
