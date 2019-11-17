Recent arrivals and departures
Lloyd W. Ballard, 56, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 10 at 12:08 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,260 cash only.
Michael R. Battenfield, 48, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 6 at 7:29 p.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown.
Lisa A. Bell, 50, (homeless) was booked in July 31 at 10:05 p.m. on an alias bench warrant and revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Nov. 5.
John O. Bettiga, 54, (address not listed) was booked in Nov. 10 at 5:41 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $582 cash only.
Allen D. Buie, 38, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 4 at 12:23 p.m. as a habitual offender on sex offender failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, then released the same day after posting $1,000 bond.
Chase A. Campbell, 28, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 10 at 1:53 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released Nov. 11 after posting $1,035 bond.
Tina M. Cockrum, 52, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 10 at 3:09 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $340 bond.
Lauren A. Cofield, 21, of Alpena was booked in Nov. 5 at 2:39 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence and an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown.
Chad C. Coleman, 44, of Branson, Missouri, was booked in Nov. 6 at 8:25 p.m. on a bench warrant and released the same day after posting $36,500 bond.
Tyler D. Collins, 27, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 6 at 8:03 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Nov. 8 after posting $300 bond.
Timothy D. Counts, 31, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 7 at 11:58 a.m. on Carroll County charges and released the same day after posting $745 bond.
Jared A. Croom, 28, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 5 at 12:05 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown.
Preston R. Cuellar, 32, of Harrison was booked in July 3 at 1:02 a.m. as a habitual offender on theft of property, Harrison Police charges and two counts of theft by receiving with bond set at $29,160. Transferred to another agency Nov. 6.
Brandon C. Davis, 29, of Green Forest was booked in Nov. 1 at 4:38 p.m. on Green Forest Police charges and contempt of court with no bond amount shown. Released Nov. 5 after time served.
Barbara J. Farmer, 64, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 8 at 1:20 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,040 bond.
Scottie W. Flippo, 48, of Alpena was booked in Nov. 4 at 2:14 p.m. Sentenced to prison. Transferred to another agency Nov. 5.
Sandra M. Francka, 50, of Brighton, Missouri, was booked in Nov. 8 at 1:38 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,540 bond.
Christopher W. Handley, 26, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 4 at 11:40 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Nov. 5 after posting $1,710 bond.
Justin L. Harris, 35, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 9 at 10:08 p.m. on drinking in public, open container in vehicle and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,085.
Nicholas B. Jones, 41, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 23 at 4:24 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,629 cash only. Released Nov. 6 after time served.
Misty D. Kidson, 37, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, was booked in Nov. 9 at 7:31 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $660 bond.
Amberly N. Lemus, 23, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 25 at 6:54 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000. Released on bond Oct. 28. Booked back in Nov. 2 at 3:19 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $615. Released by court order Nov. 4.
John S. Lewis, 40, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 8 at 1:49 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Jennifer R. Maples, 39, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 3 at 2:56 p.m. on third-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $670. Released on bond Nov. 4.
Joseph B. Martin, 27, of Everton was booked in Nov. 10 at 2:36 a.m. on Marion County charges and released the same day after posting $980 bond.
Guillermo E. Martinez, 42, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 8 at 9:18 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,390 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence.
William G. Miracle, 62, of Lead Hill was booked in Nov. 10 at 12:28 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and endangering the welfare of a minor, then released the same day after posting $1,290 bond.
Robert C. Mitchell, 22, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 27 (2018) at 6:28 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $102,500. Transferred to other agency Nov. 5.
Angelo Navarro, 25, of Omaha was booked in Nov. 7 at 3:22 p.m. as a habitual offender on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, then released Nov. 8 after posting $5,000 bond.
Alejandro A. Onate, 25, (address not shown) was booked in Nov. 11 at 2:02 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,495 bond.
Brandon D. Paul, 32, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 5 at 8:06 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $670 bond.
Randy R. Perrin, 33, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 10 at 9:10 p.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released Nov. 11 after posting $670 bond.
Jacqueline N. Ragan, 35, of St. Joe was booked in Nov. 6 at 9:37 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $825 and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $2,075 cash only, but held without bond on Benton County charges.
Javier R. Ruiz, 22, of Russellville was booked in Nov. 9 at 7:43 a.m. on speeding 15 over, DWI and drinking in public, then released the same day after posting $1,200 bond.
Brandi E. Simmons, 42, of Omaha was booked in Nov. 9 at 8:54 p.m. on drinking in public with bond set at $195.
Aaron B. Smith, 31, of Everton was booked in Nov. 4 at 10:20 p.m. on a hold by a judge with no bond amount shown.
Caleb P. Smith, 30, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 9 at 7:14 a.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $920, as well as other Harrison Police charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,815 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant. Released Nov. 6 after time served.
Mitchell W. Smith, 32, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 10 at 12:55 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery, drinking in public, communicating a false alarm and interference with emergency communications, then released Nov. 11 after posting $2,685 bond.
Andrew T. Trowbridge, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 30 at 9:04 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,603 cash only. Released Nov. 6 after time served.
Jason M. Vanderpool, 33, of Jasper was booked in Oct. 22 at 1:59 a.m. on obstruction of governmental operations and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $770, but held without bond on absconding, Harrison Police charges and an alias bench warrant. Transferred to other agency Nov. 5.
Mark O. Vanderpool, 39, of Everton was booked in Nov. 4 at 1:14 p.m. on breaking or entering and theft of property, then released Nov. 6 after posting $2,500 bond.
Amber R. Wierzgac, 25, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 9 at 1:07 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Darrell L. Wise, 54, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 17 at 10:29 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a hold for the state of California with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Nov. 5.
Truman E. Wrone, 28, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 13 at 4:31 p.m. Sentence by judge. Transferred to other agency Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.